Not Mustard, Not Au Jus: Roast Beef Sandwiches Are 3X Fancier When You Spread This Jarred Condiment

A roast beef sandwich certainly doesn't have to be boring. Whether you're cooking the meat in French onion soup or braising the beef with beer and garlic, there are plenty of ways to pack this classic sandwich with flavor. Though typical presentations serve the sandwich with a cup of au jus or a side of mustard, offering it with a side of caramelized onion jam upgrades the meal with restaurant-worthy appeal.

Made by slowly cooking onions with sugar and vinegar, even an easy onion jam recipe can add a sweet and savory element that mustard can't compete with — plus you can customize the flavor profile with more or less sugar, black pepper, and herbs like rosemary and thyme. The jam's sweetness balances the beef's saltiness, and while au jus is soaked up immediately by bread, spreadable jam sits on the surface, keeping the outside of the bread crisp and firm. It can be slathered directly onto the top slice of a bun or roll, allowing it to meld with the warm beef. This kind of flavor-packed sandwich has some fans dreaming about eating it for breakfast.