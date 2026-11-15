A Can Of Cinnamon Rolls, Apple Pie Filling, Heavy Cream, And A Few Staples Combine For The Ultimate Cozy Treat
Fall and winter are seasons for getting cozy and connecting with family and friends. Comforting desserts are wonderful additions to any gathering, and they don't have to be time-consuming or complicated. You can use store-bought ingredients and household staples to bring it all together. A can of cinnamon rolls and prepared apple pie filling can be combined with household staples like cream, brown sugar, baking spices, and butter to create a delicious fall-inspired dessert.
Apple cinnamon roll bake is a delicious way to get creative with cinnamon roll tubes. This dessert is an effortless recipe that you can assemble in the baking dish. Start by arranging whole or quartered cinnamon rolls in a deep baking dish, then smash them down to create an even base. Then, pour a generous portion of cream to cover and a mixture of a melted stick of butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and baking spices. Once the cinnamon roll base is covered in cream and brown sugar mixture, add the can of apple pie filling and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around half an hour. You can finish the dessert with a drizzle of the glaze that comes with the cinnamon rolls.
Alternative methods, serving ideas, and ingredient swaps
Baking the apples on top of the cinnamon rolls is the reverse of a fruit cobbler, with a doughier, cinnamon-sugar-infused bottom. The cream and butter mixture brings even more sweetness and moisture to tie the dessert together. While covering the cinnamon rolls in liquid ingredients might seem like it will result in a sweet, buttery soup, a long stint in the oven will thicken the liquid into a decadent gravy that adds a bread-pudding twist on the cinnamon rolls. Plus, you can spoon any gravy that pools in the bottom over the top of a slice of the baked apple casserole.
That said, you can reduce the liquid in your apple bake by changing up the assembly and adding another household staple. Instead of making a liquid butter mixture to pour over the cream and cinnamon rolls, you can reduce the amount of butter and add some flour to brown sugar and spices to make a crumbly streusel to sprinkle over the apple pie filling as the final layer. You can also top the apple cinnamon roll bake with chopped pecans or walnuts for a crunchy, nutty element. Serve with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream or a dollop of fresh whipped cream. A salted caramel sauce makes a perfect finishing drizzle, adding a sweet-and-savory element.