A Can Of Cinnamon Rolls, Apple Pie Filling, Heavy Cream, And A Few Staples Combine For The Ultimate Cozy Treat

Fall and winter are seasons for getting cozy and connecting with family and friends. Comforting desserts are wonderful additions to any gathering, and they don't have to be time-consuming or complicated. You can use store-bought ingredients and household staples to bring it all together. A can of cinnamon rolls and prepared apple pie filling can be combined with household staples like cream, brown sugar, baking spices, and butter to create a delicious fall-inspired dessert.

Apple cinnamon roll bake is a delicious way to get creative with cinnamon roll tubes. This dessert is an effortless recipe that you can assemble in the baking dish. Start by arranging whole or quartered cinnamon rolls in a deep baking dish, then smash them down to create an even base. Then, pour a generous portion of cream to cover and a mixture of a melted stick of butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and baking spices. Once the cinnamon roll base is covered in cream and brown sugar mixture, add the can of apple pie filling and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around half an hour. You can finish the dessert with a drizzle of the glaze that comes with the cinnamon rolls.