Chocolate, Pecans, And A Crock-Pot Are The Start Of A Cozy Southern Candy To Keep Or Share
Pecans are a Southern favorite, and while slow-cooker recipes are often associated with savory dishes, one uses nuts for a sweeter treat. If you've picked up chocolate pecan clusters at the store, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to make your own at home. Chocolate and pecans can be melted together in a Crock-Pot and scooped into bite-sized morsels to share. With a chocolate coating, this crunchy, nutty candy may remind many Southerners of childhood favorites or homemade chocolate turtles.
The best part is that while the result is impressive, the method couldn't be easier to master. A slow cooker's gentle heat melts the chocolate evenly, so you don't need to stand over a stove or temper the chocolate. Nuts and chocolate melt together in the slow cooker before spoonfuls are dropped onto a parchment-lined baking sheet to form clusters. They firm up at room temperature, though putting them in the fridge can speed up the setting time.
A sweet gift that is easy to share
Toppings like crushed candies or colorful sprinkles can give the mounds a festive look. Chocolate almond bark, white chocolate almond bark, caramel pieces, and chocolate wafers can be added to the Crock-Pot, and a pinch of sea salt or an extra pecan on top can be the finishing flourish this recipe needs. Some may want to add dried fruit or seeds like sesame or pumpkin to their batches. For a seasonal treat, you can try adding crushed peppermint candies to the Crock-Pot, or bulk up the recipe with dry-roasted peanuts. "Adding pretzels to mine!" chimed in one commenter on YouTube. With so many options, you may end up making a few variations to sample for yourself or share.
However you customize the treats, these nutty, chocolatey candies make a welcome gift that can be wrapped up or boxed and given away. Use a simple parchment paper hack and layer the sheets between the clusters to prevent them from sticking together. Store them someplace cool in an airtight container to preserve their shape and freshness.