Chocolate, Pecans, And A Crock-Pot Are The Start Of A Cozy Southern Candy To Keep Or Share

Pecans are a Southern favorite, and while slow-cooker recipes are often associated with savory dishes, one uses nuts for a sweeter treat. If you've picked up chocolate pecan clusters at the store, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to make your own at home. Chocolate and pecans can be melted together in a Crock-Pot and scooped into bite-sized morsels to share. With a chocolate coating, this crunchy, nutty candy may remind many Southerners of childhood favorites or homemade chocolate turtles.

The best part is that while the result is impressive, the method couldn't be easier to master. A slow cooker's gentle heat melts the chocolate evenly, so you don't need to stand over a stove or temper the chocolate. Nuts and chocolate melt together in the slow cooker before spoonfuls are dropped onto a parchment-lined baking sheet to form clusters. They firm up at room temperature, though putting them in the fridge can speed up the setting time.