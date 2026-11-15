Give Corn Dogs Southern Flair By Changing Up The Batter

A staple at county and state fairs, corn dogs are the ultimate American handheld meal: a hot dog encased in essentially a thin layer of cornbread, topped with quintessentially American condiments like ketchup and bright yellow mustard. But it's not just the United States that yearns for carb-covered sausages; you can find this delicious combination in Argentina's panchuker and Australia's dagwood dog. Similarly, Korean-style corn dogs with exciting and diverse batters have been massively popular for years, but for now, we encourage you to stick closer to home next time you make corn dogs and give them a Southern spin by switching up the coating to a hush puppy batter.

Making these Southern-inspired corn dogs doesn't take much more work than any normal corn dog recipe would, as you're really just switching up the batter that's used to dip the hot dogs in. Use the batter for our Cajun andouille hush puppies recipe, omitting the diced andouille sausage (but you can keep the Cajun seasoning if you prefer for a specifically Louisiana-style hush puppy batter). Combine with the hush puppy batter, using the method that's described in our sweet and spicy corn dogs recipe for a mashup of both recipes. Don't forget to sprinkle the exteriors with salt right after the dogs come out of the fryer.