Which Is Healthier, Whole Boiled Eggs Or Egg Whites?
Egg white scrambles and deviled eggs populate our menus, with some diners staunchly team egg white, others the whole enchilada. But have you ever wondered if whole, boiled eggs or egg whites are healthier? First, some basic facts — a whole egg has around 71 calories and 6.3 grams of protein, while an egg white is substantially lighter with only 17 calories and 3.6 grams of protein. However, egg yolks actually have more protein than egg whites per 100 grams, but a whole egg has a higher amount of egg white than yolk.
Even though an egg white delivers less protein and calories than an entire egg, it also has almost no fat or cholesterol. On the other hand, boiled eggs have 5.3 grams of fat and 186 mg of cholesterol, or about 62% of our daily recommended intake. Nonetheless, both have a low amount of sodium, around 3% of the daily recommended intake, and no fiber.
But that's not the end of the story. Yolks also hold the majority of the egg's vitamins and minerals, like vitamins A, D, E, K, and some B vitamins, along with minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc. This difference in nutrition links back to their role in a fertilized egg. In this case, the yolk would provide nutrients for the growing chick, while the egg white would protect the chick embryo from shocks and also provide protein.
Whole eggs can be healthy
Despite having a lot of nutrients, whole eggs may be avoided due to their relatively high amount of cholesterol. However, some research has found that eating over five eggs a week doesn't raise cholesterol levels in either men or women aged 30 to 64 years old. Yet, some studies have found a link between egg consumption and heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, but that may be due to other factors, such as what's commonly eaten with eggs, like bacon and sausage. The way eggs are cooked, such as frying in butter or oil, could also play a role in the increased risk. On the other hand, eating eggs could actually lower the risk of some diseases for healthy people, including certain types of stroke, cataracts, and macular degeneration.
However, if you are trying to lower your cholesterol or already get a lot from other sources, eating fewer whole eggs or choosing egg whites could be a good option. Also, for people with diabetes, some studies have suggested that eating seven eggs per week can increase the risk of heart disease or even developing diabetes in the first place, so some caution is warranted.
Nonetheless, for healthy adults, eating whole eggs can be a nutritious option, and there's a wide variety of eggs out there to try. Plus, there are so many ways to cook eggs besides just boiling or scrambling. So, there's something for everyone, all types of egg lovers included.