Which Is Healthier, Whole Boiled Eggs Or Egg Whites?

Egg white scrambles and deviled eggs populate our menus, with some diners staunchly team egg white, others the whole enchilada. But have you ever wondered if whole, boiled eggs or egg whites are healthier? First, some basic facts — a whole egg has around 71 calories and 6.3 grams of protein, while an egg white is substantially lighter with only 17 calories and 3.6 grams of protein. However, egg yolks actually have more protein than egg whites per 100 grams, but a whole egg has a higher amount of egg white than yolk.

Even though an egg white delivers less protein and calories than an entire egg, it also has almost no fat or cholesterol. On the other hand, boiled eggs have 5.3 grams of fat and 186 mg of cholesterol, or about 62% of our daily recommended intake. Nonetheless, both have a low amount of sodium, around 3% of the daily recommended intake, and no fiber.

But that's not the end of the story. Yolks also hold the majority of the egg's vitamins and minerals, like vitamins A, D, E, K, and some B vitamins, along with minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc. This difference in nutrition links back to their role in a fertilized egg. In this case, the yolk would provide nutrients for the growing chick, while the egg white would protect the chick embryo from shocks and also provide protein.