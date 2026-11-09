Double The Flavor Of Costco's Marinara With A Scoop Of This Other Fan-Favorite Kirkland Sauce

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A jar of marinara is one of those pantry staples that can make whipping up a quick meal a breeze, and there's certainly nothing wrong with using it as is. However, it is also a fantastic starting point for more complex sauces and easy enough to jazz up. One Redditor shared a hack to perk up Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara and it's a winning combination: simply add a loaded scoop of Kirkland pesto along with a scoop of olive tapenade to the marinara as you warm it up. Stir and finish with a dollop of Kerrygold butter. The result is creamier, more balanced, and twice as flavorful with minimal effort.

Pesto is a natural pairing for marinara. Basil and tomatoes are one of those combinations we know and love, so incorporating a more concentrated dose of the herbaceous condiment can only help. Olive tapenade contributes a layer of savoriness and balances out the sweetness of the sauce with its salty, briny character. A rich source of umami, olives pack plenty of glutamates, the compounds responsible for that deeply savory, almost meaty quality that lingers on the palate and feels undeniably mouthwatering. Finally, mounting a pat of butter makes the sauce creamier and richer. The dairy in butter also mitigates the acidity of the tomatoes, rounding out their sharper edges. These simple boosts elevate a jarred sauce into something far more nuanced and moreish, tasting as though you've been simmering nonna's old recipe for hours.