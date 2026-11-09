Not Tartar: Culver's Fish Sandwiches Triple In Flavor When You Request This Other Creamy Sauce
Culver's might be most famous for its frozen custards and Butter Burgers, but the chain is no slouch when it comes to fried fish. The next time you order a crispy North Atlantic Cod Sandwich at Culver's, take the flavor to the next level by swapping in honey mustard instead of the standard tartar sauce. Tartar sauce has long been a typical accompaniment to fried fish — as automatic as ketchup to fries. Culver's tartar sauce is rich and tangy, with pops of pickle-y brine to complement the saltwater cod. But Culver's flaky, mild fish might take even better to the honey mustard. The mustard is flavored with honey, spices, and lemon, making it bright, sweet, and zippy without overpowering the fish.
Pulling off the sauce swap might require some flexibility, but only a little. Honey mustard is not listed among the customization options for the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich on Culver's online menu. But you can easily order the sandwich without the tartar sauce, and get a side of honey mustard to slather on the sandwich yourself for about 50 cents more. And if you end up having any extra sauce, here's 13 other creative ways to use honey mustard.
More Culver's sauce swaps and menu hacks
Alternate sauce sampling can go in the other direction to favor the tartar sauce too. Tasting Table's guide to what makes Culver's tartar sauce taste so good reveals customers will try it on nearly everything, especially the chicken. You can even mix the sauce with offerings from other restaurants. Over at r/Culvers on Reddit, one commenter posted, "McDonald's fries dipped in Culver's tartar sauce is a genuine game-changer."
Menu hackers can look beyond the possibilities limited to tartar or honey mustard for new flavor combos. Maybe you prefer Culver's sourdough to their buns. Go for it, but be warned. Another comment on Reddit reads, "It's a pain to make and the grill guy will hate you for it! Please don't order it during busy hours." You could also get caramel sauce on the side of the pretzel bites for a dessert that doesn't appear on the Culver's menu. And Culver's corn dogs are extra flavorful when you add these 2 toppings.