Not Tartar: Culver's Fish Sandwiches Triple In Flavor When You Request This Other Creamy Sauce

Culver's might be most famous for its frozen custards and Butter Burgers, but the chain is no slouch when it comes to fried fish. The next time you order a crispy North Atlantic Cod Sandwich at Culver's, take the flavor to the next level by swapping in honey mustard instead of the standard tartar sauce. Tartar sauce has long been a typical accompaniment to fried fish — as automatic as ketchup to fries. Culver's tartar sauce is rich and tangy, with pops of pickle-y brine to complement the saltwater cod. But Culver's flaky, mild fish might take even better to the honey mustard. The mustard is flavored with honey, spices, and lemon, making it bright, sweet, and zippy without overpowering the fish.

Pulling off the sauce swap might require some flexibility, but only a little. Honey mustard is not listed among the customization options for the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich on Culver's online menu. But you can easily order the sandwich without the tartar sauce, and get a side of honey mustard to slather on the sandwich yourself for about 50 cents more. And if you end up having any extra sauce, here's 13 other creative ways to use honey mustard.