Chicken salad is a nutritious, protein-rich dish that comes together quickly with just a few simple ingredients. But if you want to make your chicken salad recipe even more filling and flavorful, you only need an affordable canned vegetable. Peas are the humble ingredient your chicken salad has been missing.

Peas play well with the creamy, tangy flavors of chicken salad. The sweet, savory flavors of green peas shine beside other common chicken salad ingredients such as tarragon and parmesan cheese. Budget-friendly canned peas are an affordable way to add not only flavor and color to your chicken salad but also vital nutrients like iron and fiber.

You can also use frozen or fresh peas in your chicken salad recipe. Fresh, shelled peas can be added directly to your chicken salad mixture, no cooking required. Frozen peas can be thawed in the microwave or in a bowl of cold water while you prep the rest of your ingredients.