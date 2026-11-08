For More Flavorful And Filling Chicken Salad, Add This Overlooked Canned Veggie To The Mix
Chicken salad is a nutritious, protein-rich dish that comes together quickly with just a few simple ingredients. But if you want to make your chicken salad recipe even more filling and flavorful, you only need an affordable canned vegetable. Peas are the humble ingredient your chicken salad has been missing.
Peas play well with the creamy, tangy flavors of chicken salad. The sweet, savory flavors of green peas shine beside other common chicken salad ingredients such as tarragon and parmesan cheese. Budget-friendly canned peas are an affordable way to add not only flavor and color to your chicken salad but also vital nutrients like iron and fiber.
You can also use frozen or fresh peas in your chicken salad recipe. Fresh, shelled peas can be added directly to your chicken salad mixture, no cooking required. Frozen peas can be thawed in the microwave or in a bowl of cold water while you prep the rest of your ingredients.
How to make the best chicken salad with peas
Many dressings suit chicken salad with peas, but a light, creamy mayo-based version is a simple, traditional choice. You can also use sour cream alongside the mayo to add a tangy depth, or sub in Greek yogurt to add protein and flavor. Stir Dijon mustard into your chicken salad dressing for added kick.
For herbs, choose chicken salad staples like dill and tarragon, as these flavors will sparkle beside the sweet, earthy peas. A bright squeeze of fresh lemon juice would also be in order. If you don't have lemons on hand, use another acid like red wine vinegar to balance out the flavors of your chicken salad dressing.
For other hearty additions to chicken salad with peas, consider crispy bacon crumbles, which always bring out the best in peas. Other protein-rich options are chopped boiled eggs in your chicken salad or rich, fatty nuts like pecans or walnuts. While grapes are expected in a chicken salad, you can also include apples, cranberries, or even pears.