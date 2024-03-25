If You're Not Adding Eggs To Your Chicken Salad, You're Missing Out

Hard-boiled eggs are a popular addition to many iconic salads, from tuna nicoise to cobb salad. Of course, they play a leading role in their own mayonnaise-based salad and can also be a key texture and flavor enhancer for tuna salad. While less ubiquitous, hard-boiled eggs also make the perfect upgrade to chicken salad.

A common ingredient in Southern-style chicken salad, hard-boiled eggs provide more heft, depth of flavor, and a creamy, chewy texture. The yolks will offer a buttery richness to the savory chicken while the whites bring a burst of springy chew and more filling protein. You can chop hard-boiled eggs into large chunks or shred them into the salad, depending on the textural contrast you're looking for.

To ensure the egg yolks fully emulsify into the mayonnaise-based dressing, you might want to add more liquid ingredients. This will give you an opportunity to compliment the creamy richness of eggs and mayo with a tangy kick by using apple cider vinegar, pickle juice, or freshly squeezed lemon.