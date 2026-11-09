For Luxurious Baked Sweet Potatoes With Southern Charm, Recreate Cracker Barrel's Version

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Cracker Barrel's menu is teeming with comfort food and plenty of southern charm. With mouthwatering mains that include such favorites as fried catfish, classic meatloaf, and country ham, these entrees are matched by a slew of satisfying sides. Though no longer regularly offered at Cracker Barrel, its loaded baked sweet potato can be easily replicated at home with just a handful of ingredients.

The beloved side featured a luscious baked sweet potato topped with brown sugar cinnamon butter, candied pecans, butter pecan syrup, and a toasted marshmallow. Though sweet potatoes are more nutritious than yams, make no mistake: this loaded baked dish leans heavily into dessert territory. Mimicking the popular Cracker Barrel side dish will require a few additions you can either prepare from scratch or source a similar store-bought version.

Create your own cinnamon and brown sugar compound butter and use it to dress your baked sweet potatoes. For the butter pecan syrup, try a store-bought option such as Dragonwood Butter Pecan Flavored Maple Syrup or something thinner like Torani Butter Pecan Syrup. Carefully use a brûlée torch to melt a single large marshmallow on top and add a sprinkle of pecans that you've candied yourself or bought at the grocery store. You can customize this dish to make it more or less sweet and pair it to a number of dishes for a meal that doesn't skimp on southern charm.