From '50s Darling To Valuable Treasure: The Blue Pyrex Chip And Dip Set Collectors Dream Of Thrifting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thrifting vintage kitchenware is as much about stumbling across a valuable piece as it is about finding something cute and useful for your home. But if you want a brand that can do both, then Pyrex is worth keeping an eye out for. With history that spans more than a century and a catalogue of more than 170 unique patterns, it seems there's always something to discover, like the undeniably charming Balloons Chip and Dip Set.
The Balloons pattern features a turquoise background covered in white drawings of vintage hot air balloons, as well as the sun and moon. The set itself comprises a large bowl for chips with a smaller bowl for dips suspended above it on a metal bracket.This was Pyrex's first venture into chip and dip sets and was released in 1958 as a promotional item with a limited run. The original price was $3.95, around $46 in today's money — a real steal considering what the set goes for now.
A complete Balloons Chip and Dip Set in decent condition can be expected to sell for around $300 today, but even the individual bowls will fetch over $100 each. This might be considered too valuable for everyday use, but it would be a fun way to serve interesting chip and dip combos for a special occasion.
Identifying the Balloons pattern
The Balloons pattern is fairly unique and identifiable, both among Pyrex and other similar brands. That said, there are a few things to be aware of before you spend your cash on what could be a rare and valuable vintage Pyrex piece.
The names of Pyrex patterns aren't printed on the pieces, and in many cases were never assigned by the company, instead being adopted by collectors over the years. So even if you strike gold and find a Balloons set with its original packaging, don't be concerned that it's not named as such. The box will instead be labeled simply "Chip and Dip Set by Pyrex" and the catalogue number #395-M.
This pattern was only ever applied to the chip and dip set, which features a 441 and 444 Cinderella bowl. You might find these bowls sold separately, but if you're looking at any other mold shapes like a casserole dish, this can't be Balloons.
If you're trying to piece together a complete set from individual parts, you'll also need to find the matching bracket. In this case, it's a brass-colored ring with S-shaped hooks, which was one of three designs used by Pyrex for the sets. It seems these pieces are commonly misplaced, as there are reproduction brackets available to help restore the sets to their original glory.