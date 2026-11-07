From '50s Darling To Valuable Treasure: The Blue Pyrex Chip And Dip Set Collectors Dream Of Thrifting

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Thrifting vintage kitchenware is as much about stumbling across a valuable piece as it is about finding something cute and useful for your home. But if you want a brand that can do both, then Pyrex is worth keeping an eye out for. With history that spans more than a century and a catalogue of more than 170 unique patterns, it seems there's always something to discover, like the undeniably charming Balloons Chip and Dip Set.

The Balloons pattern features a turquoise background covered in white drawings of vintage hot air balloons, as well as the sun and moon. The set itself comprises a large bowl for chips with a smaller bowl for dips suspended above it on a metal bracket.This was Pyrex's first venture into chip and dip sets and was released in 1958 as a promotional item with a limited run. The original price was $3.95, around $46 in today's money — a real steal considering what the set goes for now.

A complete Balloons Chip and Dip Set in decent condition can be expected to sell for around $300 today, but even the individual bowls will fetch over $100 each. This might be considered too valuable for everyday use, but it would be a fun way to serve interesting chip and dip combos for a special occasion.