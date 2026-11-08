Menudo Vs Pozole: How The Iconic Mexican Soups Are Different

If you've never had the pleasure of eating menudo or pozole, it might be difficult to distinguish one from the other. Both soups feature vibrant hues of red or green broth studded with tender meat, served with a veritable buffet of garnishes perfect for customizing each soup to your liking. As a professional chef who grew up in San Diego and has lived in Los Angeles for a decade, I've been fortunate enough to eat a wide array of both pozole and menudo over the years on both sides of the border. While I do have my own personal favorite, both soups are a labor of love and a delicious expression of the regions, culture, and ingredients that go into each one.

Pozole's pre-colonial roots date all the way back to the Aztecs, while menudo is a dish that stemmed from the need to feed and celebrate community with what little they could afford, making the most of offal as a more affordable protein. The two key differences between pozole and menudo come down to the protein choice and the use of hominy, called maí­z cacahuacintle in Spanish. Essential to Mexican cuisine, hominy is kernels of corn that have been dried and then soaked in an alkaline solution, usually with calcium hydroxide. Pozole always includes hominy, while the use of hominy in menudo is more optional, typically seen in menudo made in Nuevo León, Coahuila, Durango, Chihuahua, and Sonora. A menudo in Northern Mexico is likely to include hominy, while central and southern Mexican menudos are less likely to use maí­z cacahuacintle.