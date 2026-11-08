If You Have A Loaf Of Bread, Eggs, And Potatoes, You Have The Start Of Easy, Cheesy Breakfast Pockets

Sometimes when you're tired of the usual breakfasts, all it takes is a novel spin on the preparation to get you excited again. Chefclub on YouTube is proving it with these cheesy breakfast pockets. All you need are eggs, shredded cheese, leftover (or freshly made) breakfast hash, and some pullman bread. A thick slice of bread (and when we mean thick, we're talking as thick as three typical slices stacked together) is cut in half into a triangle, then split open and stuffed with potato hash. It's pressed pocket-side-down into an egg cracked into a ring of cheese on a sheet pan, and then baked until the egg and cheese are cooked into a seal across the opening.

Customizations are only limited by the ways you like your breakfast hash. Adding meat to the skillet-crisped potatoes is a great start. Crumbled bacon, sausage, or even cured meats like salami will lend fat and flavor. Add veggies like peppers, onions, tomatoes, or mushrooms for fiber and flavor. Maybe just clean out the whole crisper drawer, or look to Tasting Table's list of the 14 best vegetables to pair with your morning eggs.