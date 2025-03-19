15 Unique Condiments That Belong On Your Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches are a marvelous way to start the day because they're satisfying and highly customizable. Whether you desire something hot, cold, sweet, or savory, there's an option to suit every type of taste bud. While people tend to focus on the meat, bread, or filling, it's equally important to concentrate on the condiments you use. There are a few popular ones that you're familiar with, such as mayo, ketchup, and sriracha, but we want to introduce you to unique condiments that belong on your breakfast sandwich.

These can give you a spicy, sweet, or salty kick to transform your sammy into something you'll continuously crave. We'll break down what flavors or texture the condiment brings, how to use them, what ingredients it complements, and tips for the most drool-worthy results. A lot of these condiments utilize ingredients you'd commonly see on a breakfast sandwich, but you can spin them into a different form. Your sandwich game will never be the same with these interesting options.