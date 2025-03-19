15 Unique Condiments That Belong On Your Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwiches are a marvelous way to start the day because they're satisfying and highly customizable. Whether you desire something hot, cold, sweet, or savory, there's an option to suit every type of taste bud. While people tend to focus on the meat, bread, or filling, it's equally important to concentrate on the condiments you use. There are a few popular ones that you're familiar with, such as mayo, ketchup, and sriracha, but we want to introduce you to unique condiments that belong on your breakfast sandwich.
These can give you a spicy, sweet, or salty kick to transform your sammy into something you'll continuously crave. We'll break down what flavors or texture the condiment brings, how to use them, what ingredients it complements, and tips for the most drool-worthy results. A lot of these condiments utilize ingredients you'd commonly see on a breakfast sandwich, but you can spin them into a different form. Your sandwich game will never be the same with these interesting options.
Sriracha butter
Sriracha is pretty common on breakfast sandwiches, but we have an idea to utilize the condiment in a fresh way. Take the flavor up a notch and consider making sriracha butter. All you need is softened butter and sriracha sauce. Recipes vary on the ratio, depending on how spicy or loose you want the consistency. To start, you can use one cup of butter for every ¼ cup of the spicy sauce. Mix the two until fully smooth and incorporated.
The result is a pink, almost orange, easily spreadable condiment to give your sandwich a zingy yet creamy kick. It's ideal on an egg sandwich to enhance the flavor without overpowering it. Since the sriracha butter is already room temperature, it easily spreads and melts against the warm, toasted bread. If you like a buttery sandwich, spread it onto both sides of the muffin before assembling. For a twist, try it on a breakfast grilled cheese with egg and avocado. This condiment can easily enhance just about any sandwich.
Avocado crema
Elevate your next breakfast sandwich with a creamy and tangy avocado crema. While the green condiment may seem similar to guacamole, it has distinct ingredients and texture differences. While guacamole is often mashed and thick, the crema is blended to create a spreadable, smooth, sauce-like consistency.
Avocado crema is simple to create with yogurt, avocado, lime juice, and cilantro, but you could swap in Greek yogurt or sour cream for added tanginess. Fresh ground pepper and minced garlic can give the crema a pop to complement the richness of a cheesy breakfast sandwich. The condiment offers a fresh contrast to your meal and adds a luscious texture that sets it apart from regular guac or sliced avocado.
Avocado works well with anything from eggs and bacon to turkey and sausage, so you can have a lot of freedom in what you make. Use it as a spread on a buttery, flaky croissant or toasted bagel, or drizzle the avocado condiment over your sandwich ingredients. For a more indulgent experience, serve it as a dip for the sandwich.
Bacon jam
Bacon is a beloved breakfast ingredient to add to a breakfast sandwich, but we have a different way for you to employ the meat. Use bacon jam on your next meal for a marvelous mix of savory, smoky, and sweet flavors. You can purchase the spread from popular grocery stores or make it from scratch by following an easy bacon jam recipe. It takes under 30 minutes to prepare and cook, and you'll have extras to store in the refrigerator for future dishes.
The brown sugar gives it a caramelized depth, while the balsamic vinegar (or your vinegar of choice) offers acidity. Enhance the smoky notes with smoked paprika, or give it more dimension with cumin or chili powder. The bacon jam condiment works well with steak, eggs, and waffles to create a delicious breakfast. Place a generous layer on a steak breakfast sandwich or in a bacon, egg, and cheese sando for a burst of flavor with a gourmet twist.
Spinach pesto
Use spinach instead of basil for a tasty, budget-friendly pesto. This leafy green version is similar to your average pesto, but you'll use washed and dried spinach leaves instead of basil. You'll still get the nuttiness from the Parmesan and pine seeds, but you could also use walnuts or almonds. The spinach also offers a more earthy flavor. Incorporate all the ingredients in a food processor to create your desired consistency. It should be smooth, but the viscosity depends on how much oil or nuts you add.
Spinach pesto still has that bright and inviting color without the peppery taste of its basil counterpart. Plus, you get nutrients like fiber, vitamin A, folic acid, iron, and more. While pesto and spinach are common in breakfast dishes, putting them together creates a distinct flavor profile. Add this condiment to grilled cheese with tomato or an egg and goat cheese sandwich. Enjoy spinach pesto whenever you want to bring a vibrant and earthy layer to your dish.
Horseradish
Horseradish is a bold addition to use in your next breakfast sandwich. While not a typical breakfast condiment, its peppery potency can work to cut through rich ingredients like bacon or cheese. You probably already have this in your pantry or fridge, but if not, it's easy to locate at your local grocery store.
Moderation is the key to using this ingredient. You don't necessarily want to slather your sandwich in horseradish, as it can quickly overwhelm the other ingredients. We want to balance its pepperiness with the rest of the sandwich elements.
Spread the prepared horseradish over your bread and keep the sandwich straightforward with an egg on toast, or include other elements like ham or steak for something more filling. If you prefer a milder sauce, you could make a creamy horseradish sauce with a bit of sour cream; this contributes a smoother consistency and tangy profile.
Mango chutney
Mango chutney is a mouthwatering yet unexpected way to enhance your breakfast sandwiches. This condiment brings a unique balance of sweetness, tanginess, and spices to pull it together. Whether you make it from scratch at home or purchase a jar from the store, you'll usually find mango, sugar, and vinegar as the main components that give it a rich flavor and texture.
Mango chutney brings a satisfying texture to the sandwich because it isn't fully smooth. Its sweetness goes well with certain meats like sausage, ham, or bacon, creating a flavor combination reminiscent of sweet and savory breakfast sandwich classics. However, it's equally tasty in a vegetarian meal, like an egg sandwich on sourdough.
To use the fruit chutney in your sandwich, spread it directly on the bread and adjust the amount to your preference. A thin layer imparts the mango notes, while a thick layer adds more texture. Either way, the condiment can take a standard breakfast sandwich to new heights.
Tahini
Tahini is a nutty, creamy, rich condiment often associated with hummus, but we encourage you to try the sesame seed paste as a stand-alone spread. There are a couple of ways to incorporate this ingredient into breakfast sandwiches that don't involve the chickpea-based dip. Spread a thin layer of tahini sauce onto your bread of choice to eat with falafel and fried egg. It quickly enhances the profile of anything it touches. So you could also incorporate other ingredients like sliced cucumber, chopped bell pepper, or yellow onion for a refreshing and bright vegetable element.
Tahini is a delight for vegetarian sandwiches, but you don't have to use it only for savory sandos. Make a sweet option using chocolate, tahini, and sliced bananas for a quick and scrumptious breakfast. Whether you crave something sweet or savory, tahini can elevate your breakfast sandwich in unexpected ways.
Chimichurri
Brighten your breakfast sandwich with fresh chimichurri sauce. This condiment is loaded with herbs and aromatics, such as cilantro, parsley, oregano, and other elements. While similar to a pesto, chimichurri has a tangy, refreshing quality from the vinegar and lemon juice. Opt for a traditional recipe or one that has added components like chives for a more fragrant approach.
Either way, you'll love the lift of flavor and vibrancy it brings to breakfast sandwiches. Try the herby oil-based sauce to cut through the richness of a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich with creamy avocado. Or, double up on the greens and add arugula to your sandwich. Go a different direction and fry the eggs for your sandy directly in the chimichurri. No matter how you use the condiment, it brings bold levity to your breakfast sandwich. Since it is an oil-based sauce, it's best to drizzle it on the meal right before serving to prevent the sandwich from getting soggy.
Maple butter
Maple and butter are not revolutionary on a breakfast sandwich, but when combined, they create a flavorful, luscious condiment. This smooth, creamy spread adds complexity to your breakfast sandwich because of its buttery flavor and complex caramel and nutty notes. Homemade maple butter is a breeze to make with softened butter and maple syrup reduction. Reducing the syrup is the key to creating a spreadable consistency that's not too loose or watery.
This versatile ingredient pairs effortlessly with classic breakfast sandwich components such as eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein. But it also shines with other combinations. Try it spread on a fried chicken breakfast sando or infuse it with fresh rosemary or cinnamon powder for an added layer of savory or spiced flavor. Whether you stick with more traditional ingredients or have fun with other elements, maple butter can transform any breakfast sandwich for the better.
Hollandaise sauce
You might associate lemony hollandaise sauce with classic eggs benedict, but there are other ways to utilize this buttery, creamy, and decadent condiment. Made from butter, egg yolks, and lemon juice, hollandaise has a thick but smooth consistency to add richness to anything it touches.
Rather than limiting the sauce to open-faced eggs benedict, try it on a bacon or ham, egg, and cheese sandwich for a fresh take on a staple. Bring an uplifting taste to the richness of your breakfast sandwich by incorporating the complex notes of sun-dried tomato or the bright freshness of greens like arugula or baby spinach.
Hollandaise is the perfect seasoning to bring velvety texture and rich flavors without overwhelming the other ingredients. However, you don't want to apply it with a hefty pour like you would on a benedict. A drizzle or thin spread will do the trick, allowing the other components to come through.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt can be an adaptable, protein-filled condiment to bring a creamy aspect to your breakfast sandwich. It might not be the first condiment that comes to mind for your dish, but it has the creamy, tangy texture to make it a great alternative to mayo or sour cream. Enhance the flavor and mouthfeel with olive oil, which provides richness and loosens the consistency to create more of a sauce.
Herbs and spices can also aid in increasing the flavor of the otherwise plain yogurt. Cayenne can offer a spicy kick, while fresh parsley or mustard lend a zesty depth and color to the food. Greek yogurt works well with many types of bread, from English muffins to pita to crispy toasted sourdough. Pair it with eggs, Canadian bacon, cheese, or avocado. There are many ways to add seasoning and spices to shift plain Greek yogurt into a delightful breakfast sauce.
Peanut butter
Peanut butter may seem unconventional for a breakfast sandwich beyond a PBJ, but its rich, nutty profile makes a tasty match for many ingredients. Peanut butter, particularly the creamy variety, works well with crunchy components to create a balance. Try pairing it with egg or bacon and the crisp, refreshing notes of Granny Smith apple. The contrast creates a gourmet-worthy result that goes beyond anything you'd find at your average diner.
Take a more rock and roll approach with inspiration from Elvis Presley. Make his famous grilled cheese with banana, peanut butter, and bacon for the ultimate breakfast of champions. Its blend of ingredients may seem perplexing, but it results in an incredible combination of savory, sweet, soft, and crunchy — ideal for those with more adventurous palates. For best results, use natural peanut butter without added sugar, as this small difference can alter the overall flavor profile of the sandwich.
Soy sauce
Soy sauce might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when considering condiments for breakfast sandwiches, but it can bring a delightful salty, umami quality to make your meal a gourmet delight. Rather than pouring soy sauce directly onto the sandwich, we recommend mixing it with other ingredients. One of the easiest approaches is to add the liquid ingredient to scrambled eggs for loads of flavor.
You don't need much, about one teaspoon (or less) for every two eggs. Whisk it directly into the eggs before scrambling. But if this type of egg isn't your style, create a thin omelet infused with sauce instead. Mix the eggs with black pepper, scallions, or sesame seeds for extra layers of texture and flavor. Soy sauce can also be used in vegan breakfast sandwiches as part of a tofu marinade. For more control over the salt content, opt for low-sodium soy sauce. This condiment is a simple but impactful way to bring a savory dimension to your breakfast.
Pomegranate molasses
Pomegranate molasses is a hidden gem in a world of condiments. It brings a complex, sweet, tangy profile to breakfast sandwiches that you'd never anticipate. It's bursting with bright notes to cut through the heaviness of ingredients like eggs, meat, and cheese, but it also pairs well with creamy components like avocado or goat cheese. You could make the sauce yourself by reducing pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and sugar until it creates a thick, tacky syrup, but you should find it at the grocery or Middle Eastern store.
Make an avocado sandwich with onion and a pomegranate molasses drizzle. Add the molasses to create a filling breakfast sandwich with chicken, scrambled eggs, tomato, and avocado for a meal that breaks from the norm. A little goes a long way with this strong-flavored syrup, so you can store leftovers in the fridge for other dishes.
Kimchi
Kimchi is a powerhouse ingredient that brings a stellar flavor and texture to anything it touches. It's anything but one note with spice, tang, acid, and umami components that will give your breakfast sandwich a mouthwatering kick. While you can certainly purchase the condiment from a grocery store, we highly recommend creating classic homemade kimchi from scratch. It takes some time to prepare and about two weeks to sit, but you'll never go back once you make it at home.
Let the condiment do the talking, and keep your breakfast sandwich pretty simple. A fried egg sandwich loaded with kimchi can do the trick. However, it works well with other egg forms, such as scrambled or folded into a thin omelet. If you want to branch out with added consistencies and flavors, it also complements the smoky crunch of bacon or the creamy goodness of avocado. The robust flavors of kimchi work with meat-based or vegetarian ingredients to create a divine, memorable meal.