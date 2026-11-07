The Steak Cut That Outshines Filet Mignon In Size And Juiciness
For those of us who like our steaks on the more soft and succulent side, the filet mignon is the crème de la crème of the cow. It's cut from the small end of the tenderloin, a long, singular muscle that doesn't do much work while the animal is alive — hence the tenderness. Filet mignon certainly gets lots of hype for its delectable bite, and with that hype comes a higher price point. If that doesn't deter you, here's another deep cut that butchers recommend: the barrel-cut filet mignon.
It comes from the thickest, most uniform section of the beef tenderloin. Because this cut has a more consistent thickness, butchers can cut tall, photo-worthy steaks that cook more evenly than irregularly shaped portions. The name comes from the shape of the steak itself, which has a rounded, barrel-like appearance. That extra thickness is part of its appeal, as a thicker cut gives you more time to get that deeply browned crust, while keeping the center juicy and moist.
You might not see barrel-cut filets at the supermarket, as it's not a very common cut of steak. It would behoove you to pay a visit to your local butcher, where you'll want to ask for a barrel-cut filet from the center of the tenderloin. If the shop doesn't use that particular term, request a thick, center-cut filet with a uniform shape. Given that this cut is lean and requires careful trimming, it can be priced quite high.
How (and where) to best enjoy a barrel-cut filet mignon
Since a filet mignon is relatively lean compared to fattier steaks such as the ribeye, that uniform thickness is what keeps the steak from overcooking. But while we love the drama of the extra height, you'll want to cook carefully. The key is getting that deeply browned exterior while still keeping the center tender. A reverse sear method is often recommended, but keep in mind an instant-read thermometer is your friend here, as it's a foolproof way to make sure the steak is done. Most butchers recommend you cook the meat medium-rare to maximize that buttery bite.
If you think this cut of steak is only found in the fanciest of steakhouses, you might be surprised to learn that it's actually the best steak served at Outback Steakhouse. The Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon goes for about $30 these days for a 6-ounce steak, and $35 for an 8-ounce filet. It fared especially well in Tasting Table's taste tests, and is also enthusiastically endorsed on Outback's social media.
Although a barrel-cut filet mignon isn't a different muscle from regular filet mignon, it's got a whole different attitude. If you love the filet's tenderness but crave a steak with more height and a big contrast between crusty exteriors and juicy interiors, seek this cut out. It's an expensive showstopper, for sure, but one that's worth every penny.