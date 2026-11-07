Skip The Big Names When Buying Peanut Butter Ice Cream — These 2 Stole The Top Spots

Big-name ice cream brands are often tried-and-true favorites for availability, price, and classic flavors. They've also come out with nuanced options to compete with a growing demand for specialty flavors offered by smaller, premium brands. Peanut butter ice cream is one such flavor popular brands like Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's offer, but we think you should skip them in favor of the smaller brands.

In a tasting of eight store-bought peanut butter ice cream brands, McConnell's Fine Ice Creams and Jeni's Ice Creams placed first and second, respectively. They beat Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry's, and Reese's peanut butter ice cream flavors by a long shot due to their sophistication and complexity. Jeni's Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks blends salty, nutty peanuts into the ice cream foundation, making for a peanut-forward flavor. You still get a milky, dairy richness from the cream, while the chocolate balances both the dairy and earthy peanut flavors.

McConnell's takes the top spot, with a rich, creamy peanut ice cream foundation along with a ribbon of peanut butter and dark chocolate flakes that provide an even more exciting textural experience. Plus, the ratio of add-ins to ice cream is spot on, while the dark chocolate really amps up the overall complexity of the flavor profile. Both small-brand peanut butter ice creams offered a more elegant, less sweet complexity thanks to the salty and savory peanut-forward ice cream base.