The matcha craze may still be soaring into the stratosphere, with its deep green hues popping up almost everywhere you look these days. But another type of green tea is beginning to make an appearance more frequently on cafe menus and barista counters across the country: hojicha. To sweeten a hojicha latte and give it a real flavor boost, we recommend incorporating a few flakes of salt and a teaspoon of Trader Joe's organic maple butter for a cozy, lightly caffeinated beverage that's perfect for autumn.

Hojicha is a unique type of green tea that's made from roasted green tea leaves that have been harvested later in the season. This roasting gives the tea a nutty flavor, along with slight notes of caramel and smoke. Maple butter lends a beautiful, rich autumnal flavor to any sort of latte, from espresso to tea, but it pairs especially well with hojicha's delicate, roasted flavor. Similar to how apple butter doesn't actually contain any butter, maple butter isn't a blend of maple syrup and butter but maple syrup that's been cooked down and concentrated before being whipped into a soft, creamy, butter-like consistency. A pinch of salt can elevate the pairing even further. Just like a pinch of salt can improve your maple syrup, salt can help amplify the slightly sweet undertones of hojicha.