The Hands-Down Best Ocean Spray Classic Juice Beats Plain Cranberry By Miles

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If you've ever bought cranberry juice, there's a good chance it was Ocean Spray (though Lakewood Organic beat out the popular brand in our ranking of nine cranberry juices). Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray one of North America's best-selling juice producers. But if you've only tried the brand's plain cranberry juice, you're missing out. If you're looking to dive a bit deeper into the brand's flavor portfolio, we highly recommend starting with its Cran x Grape juice.

In our ranking of 13 Ocean Spray classic juices, our taste tester gave the brand's Cran x Grape juice the number one spot. As the name suggests, this juice combines cranberry and grape juices, but according to our writer, it leans more heavily toward grape flavors. It has a slight bitterness, thanks to the cranberry juice, which helps turn down the sweetness just a hint. So, if you like grape juice but are looking for a less sweet alternative, it's safe to say that you'll like this beverage. And who knows? It might just end up becoming your new go-to juice.