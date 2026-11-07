The Hands-Down Best Ocean Spray Classic Juice Beats Plain Cranberry By Miles
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If you've ever bought cranberry juice, there's a good chance it was Ocean Spray (though Lakewood Organic beat out the popular brand in our ranking of nine cranberry juices). Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray one of North America's best-selling juice producers. But if you've only tried the brand's plain cranberry juice, you're missing out. If you're looking to dive a bit deeper into the brand's flavor portfolio, we highly recommend starting with its Cran x Grape juice.
In our ranking of 13 Ocean Spray classic juices, our taste tester gave the brand's Cran x Grape juice the number one spot. As the name suggests, this juice combines cranberry and grape juices, but according to our writer, it leans more heavily toward grape flavors. It has a slight bitterness, thanks to the cranberry juice, which helps turn down the sweetness just a hint. So, if you like grape juice but are looking for a less sweet alternative, it's safe to say that you'll like this beverage. And who knows? It might just end up becoming your new go-to juice.
What fans think of Ocean Spray's Cran x Grape juice
Although our taste tester admitted to being a big fan of grape juice, fan comments about Ocean Spray's Cran x Grape juice suggest it's a big hit for other juice lovers too. "Cran Grape is possibly my favorite juice drink outside of the classic orange juice," one reviewer wrote. "It's so crisp and refreshing while not being TOO sweet or tart." Our taste tester shared the same sentiment, so if you're looking for something that strikes that ideal balance, this is certainly an option to consider. Another fan agreed, writing, "The taste is not too sweet and not too tart. It's just right."
The blend may also appeal to shoppers who may not love cranberry juice on its own but still want to absorb its many health benefits. "If you do not care for cranberry juice but need to be drinking it, this does the trick," one fan shared, supporting our taste tester's notion that the flavor profile is heavy on the grape. If you're still not convinced, a 64-ounce bottle costs just $3.67 at Walmart, though prices may vary by location.