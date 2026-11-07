The Pumpkin Bread Slicing Mistake That Will Destroy Your Loaf

There are few treats more satisfying at this time of year than pumpkin bread. It's a dream with your coffee on a quiet morning, served to guests at a Thanksgiving feast, and for just about every occasion in between. But there is one potential pitfall that can ruin all that moist yet airy, sweet, earthy, spicy magic: impatience.

That's right, one of the biggest mistakes people make with pumpkin bread is simply slicing into it too soon. We get it — this bread starts filling your home with mouthwatering aromas when it's still in the oven, so by the time it's out, you're eager to dive in. But a little time letting the loaf rest and cool is the difference between a smushed mess and a perfect bite.

When pumpkin bread comes out of the oven, it needs a two-stage cooldown. First, let it cool in its pan for around 10 minutes so its edges firm up a bit and you can neatly get it out. Once you do that, give it another 10 minutes on a cooling rack, so the entire loaf can bring its temperature down.

The reason you shouldn't slice into freshly baked bread right away isn't just the risk of burning your finger or tongue. While baking, the starch granules in the dough absorb water, swell up, and space out, softening the bread. As the bread cools, those granules firm back up. If you slice in before they're done, the still-soft, mushy bread will just crumble.