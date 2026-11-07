Ina Garten Gives Ham And Cheese An Elegant Twist With This Frozen Store-Bought Pastry

When you imagine budget-friendly sandwiches like ham and cheese, you're probably not imagining an elegant meal. Ina Garten, however, encourages you to eat with your pinky up the next time you're enjoying a ham cheese. See, instead of using your standard white bread to sandwich cheese and ham, you're going to be using store-bought puff pastry.

Don't scratch your head. There's a reasoning behind the Barefoot Contessa's tip. Puff pastry is buttery, flakey, and crunchy. When you use it to sandwich ham and cheese, it's like you're biting into a savory croissant that was freshly made at a bakery. You get crunch and buttery richness, then hot ham and melty cheese, perfectly complemented by a little mustard.

And it's easier to put together than it looks. Garten simply places a sheet of thawed puff pastry on a baking sheet, brushes Dijon mustard over it, and layers on the ham and cheese before topping it with a second sheet of puff pastry. She then brushes the top with an egg wash, which helps the pastry bake up glossy and golden brown.