Skip The Standard Pie And Make Easy 4-Ingredient Pecan Balls In Under An Hour

Pecan pie is a fall holiday classic and common fixture on the Thanksgiving dessert table alongside apple and pumpkin pie. However, making both a flaky, buttery crust and custardy, gooey pecan filling from scratch isn't for novices. And if you're daunted by a homemade pecan pie recipe, you can skip it altogether and make pecan balls in under an hour.

All it takes is butter, flour, sugar, and chopped pecans, blended together and baked low and slow for a super easy dessert that you'll love. A YouTube recipe shows how to make them by creaming a stick of butter with a few tablespoons of sugar and a cup of flour into a loose dough before stirring in a cup of chopped pecans. The dough will just barely come together enough for you to form balls out of it, either with your hands or a small ice cream scoop. After placing the balls on a baking sheet, bake them low and slow at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. If you want an even faster recipe, you can try baking them at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

These easy 4-ingredient pecan balls provide a buttery, delicately sweet flavor reminiscent of pie crust, complemented by a nutty crunch from the pecans. Their crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth texture is similar to classic pecan sandies cookies. You can roll them in powdered sugar for a sweet take on Mexican wedding cookies. They'd also taste delicious with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips.