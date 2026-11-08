Skip The Standard Pie And Make Easy 4-Ingredient Pecan Balls In Under An Hour
Pecan pie is a fall holiday classic and common fixture on the Thanksgiving dessert table alongside apple and pumpkin pie. However, making both a flaky, buttery crust and custardy, gooey pecan filling from scratch isn't for novices. And if you're daunted by a homemade pecan pie recipe, you can skip it altogether and make pecan balls in under an hour.
All it takes is butter, flour, sugar, and chopped pecans, blended together and baked low and slow for a super easy dessert that you'll love. A YouTube recipe shows how to make them by creaming a stick of butter with a few tablespoons of sugar and a cup of flour into a loose dough before stirring in a cup of chopped pecans. The dough will just barely come together enough for you to form balls out of it, either with your hands or a small ice cream scoop. After placing the balls on a baking sheet, bake them low and slow at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. If you want an even faster recipe, you can try baking them at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.
These easy 4-ingredient pecan balls provide a buttery, delicately sweet flavor reminiscent of pie crust, complemented by a nutty crunch from the pecans. Their crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth texture is similar to classic pecan sandies cookies. You can roll them in powdered sugar for a sweet take on Mexican wedding cookies. They'd also taste delicious with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips.
Additions and serving ideas for pecan balls
These balls are great on their own, but since they don't have a substantial binding agent, they will crumble completely when you bite into them. You can pop an entire ball into your mouth for a crumbly flavor explosion or take advantage of their crumbly nature by using them to top other desserts. One batch can serve multiple purposes; you can enjoy a portion of the balls as delicious single-serving bites to adorn an elaborate cookie tray while using another portion of balls as a crumbly top for stewed fruit or ice cream sundaes. You can combine two fall favorites by crumbling these pecan balls over stewed apples and cinnamon or poached pears. Double up on butter pecan flavor by creating a butter pecan ice cream sundae with pecan ball crumbles, hot fudge, and salted caramel sauce.
Of course, if you want to cement their structural integrity, you can dip the baked balls in melted chocolate, coating them completely and letting them set in the fridge. Another idea would be to top them with soft, room-temperature dollops of Nutella for a sticky, creamy contrast and another layer of nutty chocolate goodness. These balls could do with a pinch of salt to enhance their sweet and nutty notes. You can also try adding a dash of vanilla extract to the mix for aromatic depth of flavor. Or, try making a vegan version of these pecan balls by swapping dairy butter for plant-based butter.