8 Fall Dishes Made Better With Beer

Fall is in full swing, and as the days get shorter and temperatures drop, our craving for all things warm and cozy has officially kicked in. Whether you're into stews, savory casseroles, or piping hot bowls of soup, adding beer to your favorite fall recipes is an easy way to bring something extra to the table.

While you might be more accustomed to enjoying it in a pint glass, bottle, or can, beer brings flavors ranging from mild, bright, and citrusy to malty and sweet, and everything in between. Depending on the type of beer you use, adding it to a recipe can bring out additional savory notes, balance richer ingredients, or add a subtle sweetness or bitterness. It's a simple way to add greater depth and complexity to familiar dishes.

I've worked as a personal chef and cooking instructor for more than 20 years, and I've often relied on beer to elevate dishes. These fall favorites are the perfect recipes to discover how a little beer can have a big impact in the kitchen.