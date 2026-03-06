For The Hands-Down Best Cabbage, Braise It In This Liquid

Love it or hate it, cabbage is a central ingredient to the Irish holiday that we all know and love: St. Patrick's Day. Whether you're whipping up a tasty corned beef and cabbage meal or trying to channel the holiday some other time of year, you have to get smart about how to give that cabbage more flavor. The cruciferous vegetable is no doubt hearty and traditional, but it's not that flavorful — of course, not until you try this hack.

You can easily make cabbage with another popular Irish staple, Guinness, by braising your cabbage in the stout. First, char the chopped leaves in a skillet with a bit of oil, then turn down the heat and par-cook them until they soften. Once the leaves are wilted, pour in your stout and continue simmering it until the beer reduces. A little seasoning — heat from the chili flakes and peppery undertones from the caraway — will elevate this veggie even more, perhaps even helping it eclipse the corned beef as the star of your plate.