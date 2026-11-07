Give Baked Potatoes A Hearty Mexican-Style Upgrade With This Flavorful Addition

Baked potatoes are a classic addition to just about any feast, and many cultures have ways to make them even more delicious; Mexico is no different. Many dinners aren't complete without baked potatoes, so why not try an easy Mexican-inspired upgrade to yours? Start off by baking russet potatoes until they are tender, split them open, and fill them with warm shredded beef birria, and sprinkle some Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese on top. Spoon over a little birria cooking broth, then top with diced onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

The beef and chile-rich broth give the mild, fluffy potatoes a deeper, savory flavor with gentle heat, while the melted cheese adds richness. Fresh onion adds crunch, lime brings citrusy brightness, and cilantro adds a fresh, herbal finish that balances the hearty filling. Alternatively, scoop the potato flesh into a bowl, mix it with the beef, cheese, and a little broth, then spoon it back into the skins. Return the potatoes to the oven until heated through, and the cheese has melted, then add the fresh garnishes.

This is one of the tastiest Mexican versions of baked potatoes you didn't realize you had to try. The baked potatoes soak up the salty birria broth, which oozes together with the chiles and spices. The beef adds meaty depth, while the creamy cheese and fresh onion balance the bright bursts of cilantro and lime.