5 Discontinued Häagen-Dazs Flavors That Deserve A Revival

Nothing disappoints more than finding a new favorite ice cream flavor, only to see it disappear from shelves forever. Among the luxury ice cream category, Häagen-Dazs is well known for its creativity — regularly introducing new limited edition lines and concepts with different ingredients, flavors, and texture combinations. Unfortunately, to keep creating and innovating, some of these flavors have to disappear to make room for new ones.

While many Häagen-Dazs flavors are still on store shelves, many other intriguing ones were discontinued along with their corresponding lines. From gelato to Trio, Artisan, and Spirit lines, certain flavors from the Brooklyn-based company managed to catch the attention of fans who were eventually heartbroken to see them go. Below are a few limited edition Häagen-Dazs flavors that deserve a revival.