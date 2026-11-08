This Is Hands-Down The Best Style Of Pizza Hut Pizza
With so many styles, toppings, and flavors of pizza, it might seem impossible to claim one pizza is superior to another — even at a place like Pizza Hut. While fans of pizza and Pizza Hut may have their favorites, there's something to be said for a pizza that gets everything right. When it comes to flavor, texture, and satisfaction, one Pizza Hut style is head and shoulders above the rest.
We tried and ranked five different styles of Pizza Hut pizza, and Original Pan was the clear winner. As our writer noted, taking a bite of the Original Pan pizza was like stepping back into childhood in all the best ways. And even with a heavy dose of nostalgia, the pizza was amazing. Our writer pointed out that the crust is superior on the Original Pan, and it's a big reason why it took top honors.
Pizza Hut's website notes that the Original Pan crust is its most popular and promises a thick crust and crispy edges, with a soft, buttery bite. That's exactly what we found. Other pizza styles may have crusts with more character, but the Original Pan wins because it's precisely made with a buttery, crisp underside. That crisp bottom helps hold everything together and is balanced with a soft interior that's so good.
Leave a good thing alone
A pizza's reputation isn't built on just one opinion, but we're not alone in our love of the Original Pan pizza. As a staple of Pizza Hut's menu since 1980, it's old faithful for many of its fans — a signature item that seldom disappoints. As one Reddit commenter describes, the secret to the pizza is the airy crunch, achieved with a crust that's perfectly balanced — not too soft and not hard. Others point to the oil that coats the pan before dough is added, giving the pizza a good amount of fat. For many fans, it's also the nostalgia of the pizza, especially when paired with a side of breadsticks.
While the Original Pan might be a Pizza Hut staple, it has its detractors. Pizza Hut revamped its recipe for the pizza in 2019, and not everyone is a fan. Plenty of fans are longing for a return to the pizza of old and its delicious flavor instead of what they feel is a disappointing pizza that feels standardized and lacking anything special. As many disappointed pizza fans have surmised, Pizza Hut took something many customers thought was perfect and ruined it.
There are plenty of ways to jazz up even the most ordinary Pizza Hut pizza, but it's clear that the Original Pan pizza remains something special for most. Whether it's nostalgia or personal taste, it's the perfect pizza for a family movie night or a big party — and proof that classics can be hard to beat.