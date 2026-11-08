This Is Hands-Down The Best Style Of Pizza Hut Pizza

With so many styles, toppings, and flavors of pizza, it might seem impossible to claim one pizza is superior to another — even at a place like Pizza Hut. While fans of pizza and Pizza Hut may have their favorites, there's something to be said for a pizza that gets everything right. When it comes to flavor, texture, and satisfaction, one Pizza Hut style is head and shoulders above the rest.

We tried and ranked five different styles of Pizza Hut pizza, and Original Pan was the clear winner. As our writer noted, taking a bite of the Original Pan pizza was like stepping back into childhood in all the best ways. And even with a heavy dose of nostalgia, the pizza was amazing. Our writer pointed out that the crust is superior on the Original Pan, and it's a big reason why it took top honors.

Pizza Hut's website notes that the Original Pan crust is its most popular and promises a thick crust and crispy edges, with a soft, buttery bite. That's exactly what we found. Other pizza styles may have crusts with more character, but the Original Pan wins because it's precisely made with a buttery, crisp underside. That crisp bottom helps hold everything together and is balanced with a soft interior that's so good.