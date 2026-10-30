The 3 Best Fast Food Chicken Items We've Tried In 2026 — That Don't Come From Chicken Chains

There are plenty of options when it comes to fast food chicken. But in 2026, three of the best fast food chicken items came from restaurant chains that aren't focused on chicken at all. Taco Bell, Wendy's, and Arby's had some of our reviewers' favorite new items of the year. Each has long been known for its beef — whether it's ground and seasoned in tacos, sliced into roast beef sandwiches, or stacked in burgers. All three chains didn't even have chicken on the menu when they first opened. But in 2026, they released some of our favorite new fast food chicken items of the year.

Ahead of nationwide rollouts, Tasting Table's taste testers often have a chance to sample the new, limited-release menu items at various fast food restaurants, including those from Taco Bell, Wendy's, and Arby's. After sampling the items with flavor, aroma, texture, and other elements of deliciousness in mind, our reviewers gave their honest opinions and named the chicken dishes at these three restaurants some of the best of the year so far.