7 Ready-To-Bake Fall Cookie Dough Flavors, Ranked

Break-and-bake cookie dough is probably one of the best inventions since sliced bread. Because what do you mean I don't have to mix together a laundry list of ingredients and dirty multiple bowls to get a fresh-baked cookie at home? With break-and-bake, I don't even have to slice, scoop, or roll dough into a ball. I just transfer a pre-cut square from the package onto the cookie sheet, and voila. A delicious batch of cookies is ready in mere minutes.

It feels like a baking cheat code, and it's one I personally take advantage of year-round. There are plenty of cookie dough options lining grocery store shelves at any given time. But things get even more exciting when we're talking about seasonal doughs. And fall brings out some of the best of the bunch. Whether they're apple, pumpkin, or Halloween-inspired, autumn cookies offer up all those cozy flavors without the work. So you can get back to watching football, going on hayrides, or whatever else you like to do in the midst of sweater weather.

Personally, I was a little behind the ball this year when it came to picking up a handful of fall cookie doughs, waiting until almost Halloween to check out the inventory. But I was still able to get my hands on a solid assortment of seven different varieties. Now, it's time to reveal my rankings for which dough makes the absolute tastiest, chewiest, and most festive fall cookies.