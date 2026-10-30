8 Foods That Belong On The Ofrenda Ahead Of Dia De Los Muertos

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a special holiday in Mexican culture. Celebrated on November 1 and 2, the holiday is a chance to honor deceased loved ones rather than mourn them. Part of this honoring is building an ofrenda, an altar or place of offering that is decorated with photographs, flowers, heirlooms, and, importantly, food.

I spoke with expert Diego Iturbide, chief experience officer at Mexico City's Churrería El Moro, who said, "The main idea is to symbolically welcome [our loved ones] back on these days. We believe that their souls come back here to this earth." This sentiment was shared by our other experts, chef Fermín Teco and co-owner Leticia Viveros of Park Slope's Alma Negra.

"We are [one of the] only cultures that celebrate death," said Leticia Viveros. Chef Fermín Teco added that as the days get closer, he is already starting to remember his loved ones and plan for the food he will put out for them. Food has a special place on the ofrenda, as sharing meals and cooking are core parts of Mexican culture. On Día de los Muertos, people celebrate in part by placing food on the ofrenda that their family members loved. In addition, the experts shared with us some foods with a deep history in Mexican culture that are traditionally placed on ofrendas.