Is Gluten-Free Bread Better For You Than Regular Bread?

There's no denying that gluten-free bread has become increasingly mainstream, with a plethora of options ranging from basic sandwich loaves to artisanal offerings lining grocery store shelves. For those who avoid gluten, this has made an enormous impact. However, this has also encouraged the popular gluten-free myth that eating bread with no gluten is inherently healthier than "regular" bread, regardless of the body's actual ability to process gluten.

According to Kelsey Kunik, the registered dietitian behind Graciously Nourished, the answer to whether gluten-free bread is better for you than regular bread depends on the person. "Gluten-free bread is only healthier for people who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity," she explains. "Just because a bread is gluten-free doesn't tell us what it is actually made from, or what nutrients it has." To understand why, it's helpful to know what exactly gluten is.

In short, gluten is a group of proteins found in certain grains like wheat, barley, and rye. In conventional bread, it forms an elastic network that traps gas during fermentation, helping dough bubble and rise. This gives bread its characteristic bite and chew. Gluten-free manufacturers attempt to recreate that structure using alternative flours, starches, and binding ingredients. Kunik's point illustrates that the resulting products vary in nutritional quality since their gluten-free status alone does not correlate to their fiber, protein, or micronutrient content.