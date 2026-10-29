What To Order At Starbucks If You Don't Want A Pumpkin Spice Latte But Still Crave Fall Flavors

Every year, I patiently await the inevitable notification announcing that PSL season is here, and I greet it with gusto. But after a few weeks of Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos, even I start to experience pumpkin fatigue. This year, I've found a worthy alternative in Starbuck's Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte, which reminds me of another Thanksgiving favorite: a classic pecan pie.

I am a pumpkin spice girl through and through and will forever defend the Starbucks version, largely because it contains actual pumpkin. Unlike many pumpkin spice beverages, Starbucks' pumpkin lineup is not just warmly spiced but genuinely pumpkiny. Still, with PSL season starting earlier every year, I've had to find a few alternatives to keep things exciting.

There are plenty of Starbucks drinks that deserve more hype, but to me, a Starbucks order is often less about getting caffeinated and more about craving a sweet treat. The Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte, Starbucks' official take on a popular secret-menu variation, hits all the right notes. It tastes like flaky pastry and cinnamon buns. The cold foam on top is rich, almost buttery, and warmly spiced, and the nutty flavor is prevalent throughout. It's everything an autumn drink should be.