What To Order At Starbucks If You Don't Want A Pumpkin Spice Latte But Still Crave Fall Flavors
Every year, I patiently await the inevitable notification announcing that PSL season is here, and I greet it with gusto. But after a few weeks of Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos, even I start to experience pumpkin fatigue. This year, I've found a worthy alternative in Starbuck's Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte, which reminds me of another Thanksgiving favorite: a classic pecan pie.
I am a pumpkin spice girl through and through and will forever defend the Starbucks version, largely because it contains actual pumpkin. Unlike many pumpkin spice beverages, Starbucks' pumpkin lineup is not just warmly spiced but genuinely pumpkiny. Still, with PSL season starting earlier every year, I've had to find a few alternatives to keep things exciting.
There are plenty of Starbucks drinks that deserve more hype, but to me, a Starbucks order is often less about getting caffeinated and more about craving a sweet treat. The Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte, Starbucks' official take on a popular secret-menu variation, hits all the right notes. It tastes like flaky pastry and cinnamon buns. The cold foam on top is rich, almost buttery, and warmly spiced, and the nutty flavor is prevalent throughout. It's everything an autumn drink should be.
An Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte doubles down on fall flavors
The drink is a riff on the Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, a worthy contender in its own right. It combines Starbucks' Blonde Espresso with your milk of choice, sweetened with a few pumps of pecan syrup and a vanilla sweet cream cold foam finished with a pecan crunch topping. The Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte uses the same base with a few tweaks: An extra caramel drizzle and brown sugar cream cold foam in place of vanilla, which adds subtle molasses notes. The final flourish is a dusting of cinnamon dolce sprinkles, adding a sugary crunch reminiscent of candied nuts.
As much as I enjoy dessert-inspired drinks, there's always room for a foodie treat, too. To keep the fall flavors front and center, I'd pair this iced latte with one (or more) of Starbucks' new mini pies. You can't go wrong with any of the three flavors: apple crumble, pecan, or pumpkin.
If, like me, you spend way too much time and money on seasonal Frappuccinos and snacks, I'd recommend trying some of these copycat Starbucks recipes at home. Whether you're concocting a homemade Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a Salted Caramel Foam Panna Cotta sipper, not only will you save a few bucks, but those trips to your local Starbucks for a treat will feel even more special.