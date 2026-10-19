One Of Starbucks' Best Secret Menu Coffee Drinks Tastes Like An Iconic Fall Dessert

Whether you're a Pumpkin Spice Latte devotee or an espresso purist experimenting with an airy twist on the Americano, there's something for everyone on the fall menu at Starbucks. If the ever-changing menu isn't creative enough for you, though, there's always the "secret menu." While not officially sanctioned by Starbucks, fans across social media have come up with creative syrup, topping, and cold foam combinations to create a wide array of sweet and flavorful drinks. One of the secret menu coffee drinks taking TikTok by storm is the Iced Pecan Pie Latte, infusing a chilly coffee with the cozy flavors of an iconic fall dessert.

We gave the Pecan Crunch Latte top billing in our ranking of Starbucks' hot lattes, but the Iced Pecan Pie Latte takes it to the next level. While recipes vary slightly, they all follow a similar pattern: Espresso, oat milk, pecan and brown sugar syrups, and pecan cold foam. Some line the cup with caramel, while others opt for salted caramel cold foam — and the topping options range from pecan crunch to cinnamon powder to a caramel drizzle.

To order an Iced Pecan Pie Latte in the app, you'll order an iced triple espresso in a venti cup. Add two pumps of brown sugar syrup, two pumps of pecan syrup, cinnamon powder or pecan crunch topping (or both), pecan cream cold foam, and a ¾ inch splash of oat milk or your milk of choice. Add a caramel drizzle or line the cup with caramel for extra sweetness. Many TikTokers opt for blonde espresso in this drink, but it's up to you. Surprisingly, at a Denver area Starbucks, this list of modifications came out to less than $7, including tax.