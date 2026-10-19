One Of Starbucks' Best Secret Menu Coffee Drinks Tastes Like An Iconic Fall Dessert
Whether you're a Pumpkin Spice Latte devotee or an espresso purist experimenting with an airy twist on the Americano, there's something for everyone on the fall menu at Starbucks. If the ever-changing menu isn't creative enough for you, though, there's always the "secret menu." While not officially sanctioned by Starbucks, fans across social media have come up with creative syrup, topping, and cold foam combinations to create a wide array of sweet and flavorful drinks. One of the secret menu coffee drinks taking TikTok by storm is the Iced Pecan Pie Latte, infusing a chilly coffee with the cozy flavors of an iconic fall dessert.
We gave the Pecan Crunch Latte top billing in our ranking of Starbucks' hot lattes, but the Iced Pecan Pie Latte takes it to the next level. While recipes vary slightly, they all follow a similar pattern: Espresso, oat milk, pecan and brown sugar syrups, and pecan cold foam. Some line the cup with caramel, while others opt for salted caramel cold foam — and the topping options range from pecan crunch to cinnamon powder to a caramel drizzle.
To order an Iced Pecan Pie Latte in the app, you'll order an iced triple espresso in a venti cup. Add two pumps of brown sugar syrup, two pumps of pecan syrup, cinnamon powder or pecan crunch topping (or both), pecan cream cold foam, and a ¾ inch splash of oat milk or your milk of choice. Add a caramel drizzle or line the cup with caramel for extra sweetness. Many TikTokers opt for blonde espresso in this drink, but it's up to you. Surprisingly, at a Denver area Starbucks, this list of modifications came out to less than $7, including tax.
What do Starbucks fans think?
Fans are loving this fall dessert-inspired drink, which is essentially a mash-up between the Pecan Crunch Latte and a Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso. "If you need a new Starbucks fall drink that's under $6 and isn't pumpkin, you're gonna want to try this," advises one TikTok reviewer, who also suggests adding a caramel drizzle and topping. "Buttery, nutty, and sweet — I'm in love with this pecan pie inspired order," adds another user on TikTok, whose comment section is full of folks headed to Starbucks to try it for themselves.
It seems like Starbucks has gotten in on the love for the secret Iced Pecan Pie Latte, as well. The coffee chain quietly introduced a new item to their fall menu, the Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte. This new drink adds caramel drizzle, brown sugar cold foam, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles to the Iced Pecan Crunch Latte. While it's not exactly the same as the "secret menu" Iced Pecan Pie Latte, the Iced Pecan Sticky Bun Latte also pairs bakery flavors with nutty pecan — and you can order it as-is, no complicated extra modifications required. And, if you're craving a snack to go with your pie-flavored latte, you can always up the ante with a trio of Starbucks' mini pies.