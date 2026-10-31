The Snickers-Inspired Upgrade That Makes Rice Krispies Treats Twice As Delicious

Once the ingredients are gathered, begin by making the regular cereal base: Melt butter, sugar, and optionally vanilla together, and stir in the puffed rice. After you place the warm mixture in a prepared pan, the Snickers layering can begin.

Sprinkle salted peanuts over the gooey marshmallow mixture while it is still warm. This can then go in the fridge to cool, while you melt caramel candies and a touch of cream together in the microwave or saucepan. Spread this caramel layer over the Rice Krispies and return it to the fridge. Next, comes the chocolate layer; in the microwave or double boiler, melt chocolate and spread it over the caramel. You can also garnish your elevated Rice Krispies treats with slices of Snickers bars or chopped peanuts. Once set and cut into squares, the confections can be stored in an airtight container separated by wax paper to prevent sticking.

An even easier Snickers-flavored option is to just add chopped up Snickers bars to the standard recipe mix, and leave out the layering apart from a final topping of chocolate. And if you don't have the right candy ingredients on hand, you can also give your Rice Krispies squares a boost by mixing in bits and pieces of any other candy, from Reese's Pieces to chopped up KitKats. There's also the option to make Scotcheroos, an Iowan version of krispy cakes featuring butterscotch, chocolate, and peanut butter. Whatever Rice Krispies treat iteration you decide on, be sure to follow our 16 tips for success.