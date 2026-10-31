The Snickers-Inspired Upgrade That Makes Rice Krispies Treats Twice As Delicious
With salty peanuts glued together with decadent layers of nougat and caramel, Snickers have proven to be one of America's favorite chocolate bars. Add those elements to a Rice Krispies treat and you have an explosion of textures and flavors that elevate a humble snack to a party favorite.
Snickers-style Rice Krispies treats can be made with a few extra steps and additional ingredients to the standard recipe. On top of the usual butter, marshmallows, and puffed rice cereal, you'll need caramel candies, heavy cream, chocolate, and salted peanuts.
The confection begins with a base of regular Rice Krispies treat mix that is then layered with Snickers-y goodness: Peanuts that cut through the sweetness with salt and crunch, caramel that adds an extra gooey factor, and a drizzling of chocolate that ties everything together. The contrast between sweet and salty and crunchy and gooey make this dessert addictive and irresistible. After all, it's only natural to combine two of America's most beloved treats.
How to layer a Snickers-style Rice Krispies treat
Once the ingredients are gathered, begin by making the regular cereal base: Melt butter, sugar, and optionally vanilla together, and stir in the puffed rice. After you place the warm mixture in a prepared pan, the Snickers layering can begin.
Sprinkle salted peanuts over the gooey marshmallow mixture while it is still warm. This can then go in the fridge to cool, while you melt caramel candies and a touch of cream together in the microwave or saucepan. Spread this caramel layer over the Rice Krispies and return it to the fridge. Next, comes the chocolate layer; in the microwave or double boiler, melt chocolate and spread it over the caramel. You can also garnish your elevated Rice Krispies treats with slices of Snickers bars or chopped peanuts. Once set and cut into squares, the confections can be stored in an airtight container separated by wax paper to prevent sticking.
An even easier Snickers-flavored option is to just add chopped up Snickers bars to the standard recipe mix, and leave out the layering apart from a final topping of chocolate. And if you don't have the right candy ingredients on hand, you can also give your Rice Krispies squares a boost by mixing in bits and pieces of any other candy, from Reese's Pieces to chopped up KitKats. There's also the option to make Scotcheroos, an Iowan version of krispy cakes featuring butterscotch, chocolate, and peanut butter. Whatever Rice Krispies treat iteration you decide on, be sure to follow our 16 tips for success.