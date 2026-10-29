9 Sara Lee Frozen Pie Flavors, Ranked

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Sara Lee pies are easy to find in supermarket freezers, and they've saved my skin on more than one occasion. While I have a lot of pie-savvy people in my family, that's not something that got passed along to me. Even though I make amazing beef stew, when I try to roll out a crust, things go terribly wrong. So, if I'm in charge of dessert for Thanksgiving or Christmas, I usually purchase a frozen take-and-bake pie or the kind you thaw and serve.

I'm on a mission to up my frozen pie game for the holiday season, so I decided to do extra research into which pies I'd be putting on the family table. To that end, I bought several frozen Sara Lee pies, taste-tested them, and ranked them from worst to best. The ones that I would be most likely to serve for dessert at a family gathering, as well as those with the most authentic-tasting fillings, got the highest rankings. Pies got lower places if their fillings were missing an ingredient, had the wrong flavor or type of crust, or veered too far from the classic recipe.

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