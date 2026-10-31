Keep Your Turkey Moist And Its Skin Crispy By Basting It In These Boozes

Cooking a turkey isn't easy. Between choosing the right size and getting the temperatures and timing right, there's plenty to worry about. But once you've wrapped your head around all the details, you can start thinking about upgrading the texture and flavor. Basting can help keep the meat moist and crisp up the skin, and if you use beer or wine you can get even better results.

Basting a turkey with beer or wine can add a lot of flavor to the meat and keep it deliciously tender. The acidity of wine is said to break down tough protein fibers, leading to a more moist and juicy texture. Beer-infused basting liquids also provide moisture to the turkey during the roasting process, while imparting a tasty beer flavor to the meat. Plus, the natural sugars will help the skin become crispy and caramelized. A little beer or wine can also lead to a much more interesting base for gravy, which will help you out when prepping your Thanksgiving gravy boat. It's a similar trick to adding a splash of bourbon to gravy, which is also a top-tier move.