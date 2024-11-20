Your Thanksgiving Gravy Could Use A Splash Of Bourbon

Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes — Thanksgiving's essential dishes are at their best when served with a side of gravy. Whether you order a can of Campbell's turkey gravy on Amazon or make Andrew Zimmern's flavorful gravy using the bird's extras, the warm, flavorful sauce always warrants a place at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Yet, if you're tired of the same old gravy year in and year out, it may be time to break out a bottle of bourbon. The spirit adds a little something extra and can dramatically upgrade your tried-and-true gravy recipe.

Many gravy recipes call for just a little bit of bourbon, as the spirit bolsters the flavor without overpowering your gravy entirely. With a deep, oaky, and slightly sweet flavor, bourbon brings complexity to a gravy and tends to complement the gravy's pre-existing flavors, often in the form or rosemary and thyme.

As is often the case when cooking with spirits, however, the exact ratios depend on your preferences. In general, you don't need a ton of bourbon — or an expensive bottle — to achieve the desired effect. That means, you'll still have plenty of bourbon to sip, whether you take yours neat or on the rocks.