Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Crock-Pot Does More Than Just Slow Cook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A slow cooker is an indispensable kitchen appliance that can make dinner a breeze, but not all slow cookers offer the same features. While Consumer Reports' highest-rated multi-cooker overall isn't a Crock-Pot, the brand's Digital 3-in-1 SCCPVMC63-SJ ranked highest among its models. It earned top marks for slow cooking, sauteing, and convenience. And the best part is that Consumer Reports lists it at just $65, considerably cheaper than some similar models that can run you a couple hundred bucks.

So, what makes this Crock-Pot so special? Firstly, it has a 6-quart capacity and several cooking functions, including slow cooking, baking, and a browning or saute option for searing meats and cooking vegetables. It's this last feature that makes this one a great buy. The lightweight, nonstick cooking pot heats up enough to give meats a nice sear before you begin the slow cooking process. No need to bring out the skillet and get another dish dirty.

And it's also the little things that make this Crock-Pot model a winner, including its dishwasher-safe cooking pot and lid and an integrated cord wrap at the base to keep kitchen countertops tidy. It also comes with a metal rack for roasting meats and other dishes. If you're in the market for a slow cooker on a budget that can do a little more, this one is worth considering, although the bad news is that it can be hard to find in stock.