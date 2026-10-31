Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Crock-Pot Does More Than Just Slow Cook
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A slow cooker is an indispensable kitchen appliance that can make dinner a breeze, but not all slow cookers offer the same features. While Consumer Reports' highest-rated multi-cooker overall isn't a Crock-Pot, the brand's Digital 3-in-1 SCCPVMC63-SJ ranked highest among its models. It earned top marks for slow cooking, sauteing, and convenience. And the best part is that Consumer Reports lists it at just $65, considerably cheaper than some similar models that can run you a couple hundred bucks.
So, what makes this Crock-Pot so special? Firstly, it has a 6-quart capacity and several cooking functions, including slow cooking, baking, and a browning or saute option for searing meats and cooking vegetables. It's this last feature that makes this one a great buy. The lightweight, nonstick cooking pot heats up enough to give meats a nice sear before you begin the slow cooking process. No need to bring out the skillet and get another dish dirty.
And it's also the little things that make this Crock-Pot model a winner, including its dishwasher-safe cooking pot and lid and an integrated cord wrap at the base to keep kitchen countertops tidy. It also comes with a metal rack for roasting meats and other dishes. If you're in the market for a slow cooker on a budget that can do a little more, this one is worth considering, although the bad news is that it can be hard to find in stock.
Customers rave about the Crock-Pot multi-cooker
Judging by online reviews, many customers agree that this multi-cooker is worth the money. One Best Buy reviewer who purchased it for their mother said, "BLOWN AWAY at the quality, versatility, and ease of use." Many reviewers also appreciate the multi-cooker's affordable price, ease of use and cleaning, and lightweight construction compared to heavier ceramic pots found in traditional Crock-Pots that became kitchen staples. Most of all, people love how simple it makes cooking, even for those who don't consider themselves good cooks or don't cook often. One person said, "this Crock-Pot has got me cooking again," after a long hiatus because cooking "was such a chore to do all the prep."
However, a few customers do point out some minor flaws. One Amazon reviewer says, "The only drawback is it will only hold warm for four hours," which isn't much use if you're out at work all day. Another complaint is that the saute setting has limited temperature options. "Low is sometimes too low, and high is a bit much for most foods," remarked one Amazon shopper, stating that, "a medium setting would have been nice, but for the price, this is a great little cooker." All in all, the complaints are relatively minor compared to the convenience of having multiple cooking functions in one appliance, especially one that doesn't cost a fortune.