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When most of us hear the word "multi-cooker," two names likely pop to mind: Instant Pot and Crock-Pot. Both have become routine fixtures in countless home kitchens, helping busy families get dinner on the table with minimal stress. But neither of those brands currently occupies the top spot in Consumer Reports' rankings. That distinction goes instead to a less familiar name: the Zavor LUX LCD ZSELL02.

In Consumer Reports' multi-cooker ratings, the Zavor earns its highest overall score out of 29 tested multi-cookers for 2026, edging out models from Crock-Pot, Breville, and Instant Pot — which all came close, but fell slightly below top-spot criteria. In this testing, the biggest advantage appears to be performance instead of things like trendy settings or complicated buttons to push. Consumer Reports shows the Zavor as being perfect for pressure cooking, steaming, and slow cooking, while its rice-cooking and convenience factors are highly desirable as well.

CR puts multi-cookers through real-world cooking tests, including things like pressure-cooking pork ribs, preparing white rice, and making beef stew and chili-and-beans using the slow-cook function. In many ways, the scores are based on functions you'd actually ask a countertop appliance to perform any night of the week, not just obscure processes you may never use. Scoring well on slow-cooking is particularly notable, since some consumers feel that multi-cookers are inferior to dedicated slow cookers when it comes to things like steady heat distribution. A closer look reveals what the Zavor model brings to your daily kitchen, table, and all those piled-high plates.