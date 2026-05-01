The Most And Least Reliable Slow Cookers On The Market, According To An Expert

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Who doesn't love slow cookers? They're convenient, largely hands-off, one-pot wonders delivering deeply flavored, tender deliciousness to your table. All that goodness centers on the pot as much as it does the ingredients, so it's crucial to have a solid, dependable workhorse that gets the job done with little stress or supervision. To find the most reliable type on the market, we reached out Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook."

Regarding the most reliable slow cookers, Andrews notes the core things to concentrate on. "If you strip all the marketing away, slow cookers are actually pretty simple bits of kit," she explains, "So 'reliable' really comes down to a few things: consistent heat, durability, and not overcomplicating it." Specifically, Andrews recommends the Ninja Foodie PossibleCooker 8-1, deeming it an advanced multi-cooker that "still delivers solid slow-cooking performance."

This countertop appliance has settings for eight different cooking functions, including the slow cook, but also sous vide, sear/sauté, steam, braise, bake, proof, and keep warm. Though not a standalone slow cooker, Andrews notes that it's perfect for those who prize versatility in a single appliance, and that it "generally cooks evenly and produces good results." This cooker works on what's called triple fusion heat technology, which combines heat from the bottom and sides, as well as from steam.