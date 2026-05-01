The Most And Least Reliable Slow Cookers On The Market, According To An Expert
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Who doesn't love slow cookers? They're convenient, largely hands-off, one-pot wonders delivering deeply flavored, tender deliciousness to your table. All that goodness centers on the pot as much as it does the ingredients, so it's crucial to have a solid, dependable workhorse that gets the job done with little stress or supervision. To find the most reliable type on the market, we reached out Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook."
Regarding the most reliable slow cookers, Andrews notes the core things to concentrate on. "If you strip all the marketing away, slow cookers are actually pretty simple bits of kit," she explains, "So 'reliable' really comes down to a few things: consistent heat, durability, and not overcomplicating it." Specifically, Andrews recommends the Ninja Foodie PossibleCooker 8-1, deeming it an advanced multi-cooker that "still delivers solid slow-cooking performance."
This countertop appliance has settings for eight different cooking functions, including the slow cook, but also sous vide, sear/sauté, steam, braise, bake, proof, and keep warm. Though not a standalone slow cooker, Andrews notes that it's perfect for those who prize versatility in a single appliance, and that it "generally cooks evenly and produces good results." This cooker works on what's called triple fusion heat technology, which combines heat from the bottom and sides, as well as from steam.
Least reliable slow cookers on the market
In line with insight from Andrews about the importance of consistent heat, she doubles down when discussing the least reliable slow cookers appearing in the marketplace — sharing that it's not really a specific brand as much as it is a type. "It's typically the very cheap, poorly built models that cut corners on heating and materials," she explains. "A bad slow cooker usually has inconsistent heat control. That means it might run too hot even on 'low,' or have hot spots that scorch food on one side while the rest is undercooked."
When that happens, the whole point of slow cooking gets defeated. "Instead of gentle, even heat, you get something closer to a weak hob simmer," she adds. (For home chefs on this side of the pond, a hob is the UK equivalent of a U.S. stovetop or cooktop.) That's definitely not what you want in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot. A final word from Andrews on the least reliable slow cookers involves what she calls a red flag: a "lack of temperature stability."
When cheaper models overheat during long cooks, it "can lead to tough meat, mushy veg, or even long-term damage to the appliance itself," she reveals. That said, it's still possible to find solid, dependable versions that don't wreck your kitchen budget. Check out some options in our list of 14 best slow cookers on a budget, and expand your meal repertoire with these 22 slow cooker recipes that take 10 minutes or less to prep.