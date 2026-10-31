Stop Buying Expensive Napkins And Make Use Of Those Old Dish Towels

We've all had a bad experience using paper napkins. Most of them are really thin, disintegrate too easily, and require multiple just to get through a stack of saucy ribs. Even some restaurant's cloth napkins don't quite do the job, as they're designed to protect your lap, rather than clean your hands. Though some customers like to steal good napkins from restaurants, there's no need to commit petty theft just yet. There's more than likely a better napkin option already hanging out at your house. So if you, like me, have a kitchen drawer overflowing with faded dish towels, don't rush to the trash can or Goodwill. Those well-used linens can be given a second life as reusable cloth napkins, which not only saves you money, but keeps perfectly serviceable fabric out of the landfill.

Cotton and linen dish towels are ideal, of course, as they're absorbent, durable, and comfortable against the skin. Fabric that's worn thin is fine, as long as it's structurally sound. Luncheon napkins run about 13 by 13 inches, while dinner napkins can be as long as 22 inches. Depending on your dish towel's size, you can cut them down or keep as-is. You'll likely have unfinished edges, so depending on your sewing skills and craftiness, you can either use a sewing machine, hand-stitch, or iron on an adhesive to keep the edges from shedding.