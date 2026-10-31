Stop Buying Expensive Napkins And Make Use Of Those Old Dish Towels
We've all had a bad experience using paper napkins. Most of them are really thin, disintegrate too easily, and require multiple just to get through a stack of saucy ribs. Even some restaurant's cloth napkins don't quite do the job, as they're designed to protect your lap, rather than clean your hands. Though some customers like to steal good napkins from restaurants, there's no need to commit petty theft just yet. There's more than likely a better napkin option already hanging out at your house. So if you, like me, have a kitchen drawer overflowing with faded dish towels, don't rush to the trash can or Goodwill. Those well-used linens can be given a second life as reusable cloth napkins, which not only saves you money, but keeps perfectly serviceable fabric out of the landfill.
Cotton and linen dish towels are ideal, of course, as they're absorbent, durable, and comfortable against the skin. Fabric that's worn thin is fine, as long as it's structurally sound. Luncheon napkins run about 13 by 13 inches, while dinner napkins can be as long as 22 inches. Depending on your dish towel's size, you can cut them down or keep as-is. You'll likely have unfinished edges, so depending on your sewing skills and craftiness, you can either use a sewing machine, hand-stitch, or iron on an adhesive to keep the edges from shedding.
Reusable cloth napkins save you money and reduce paper waste
Best of all, there's no fussing over perfection. A mismatched collection of different fabrics and patterns can be part of your next eclectic and totally great table setting. Even though paper napkins might seem cheap at the checkout, the cost adds up when you use them daily. And though we're all guilty of using paper towels in an emergency, they're definitely an old-school habit we should retire. This is especially true if you consider that unused kitchen towels are likely sitting in your kitchen drawer right now, and they cost you basically zero dollars to repurpose.
For care, simply treat these upcycled napkins as regular kitchen towels, with plenty of clean ones stored for easy access, and toss into your regular laundry cycle after a day's use. That is, as long as they don't have raw meat juices or potentially hazardous food ingredients — wash those separately with white vinegar or bleach in hot water. Fabric softener is also no good, as it can leave a coating that reduces towel absorbency.
With a little imagination and some cutting or hemming, old dish towels can get a second life as washable napkins, saving you money and doing a much better job than a wimpy, 2-ply napkin ever could. It's a simple upcycling project that reduces waste, and you'll end up with less clutter and a better-quality, actually absorbent napkin for your next messy meal.