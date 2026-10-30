The Cookout-Style Topping Your Roast Beef Sandwich Needs Is A Hearty And Creamy Upgrade

A major roast beef sandwich upgrade could already be in your fridge, especially if you have some leftovers from the weekend's cookout. Free the potato salad from its sole duty as a side dish, and scoop some onto a roast beef sandwich for a hearty, creamy upgrade. The flavor profile is already roast beef friendly, as a potato salad is often composed of some classic sandwich condiments like mayo, mustard, onions, or pickles. It's also a medium for herbs and spices like dill, paprika, or celery seed, all of which go great with roast beef.

If you're ready to turn to potato salad to bulk your roast beef sandwich into a fully dressed meal, don't forget there isn't just one style of potato salad. Vinegar and smokey bacon fat coat a German potato salad instead of mayo. You could also take inspiration from loaded baked potatoes with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions. Need more ideas? Look to these recipes for show-stopping potato salads.