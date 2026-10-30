The Cookout-Style Topping Your Roast Beef Sandwich Needs Is A Hearty And Creamy Upgrade
A major roast beef sandwich upgrade could already be in your fridge, especially if you have some leftovers from the weekend's cookout. Free the potato salad from its sole duty as a side dish, and scoop some onto a roast beef sandwich for a hearty, creamy upgrade. The flavor profile is already roast beef friendly, as a potato salad is often composed of some classic sandwich condiments like mayo, mustard, onions, or pickles. It's also a medium for herbs and spices like dill, paprika, or celery seed, all of which go great with roast beef.
If you're ready to turn to potato salad to bulk your roast beef sandwich into a fully dressed meal, don't forget there isn't just one style of potato salad. Vinegar and smokey bacon fat coat a German potato salad instead of mayo. You could also take inspiration from loaded baked potatoes with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions. Need more ideas? Look to these recipes for show-stopping potato salads.
Build the upgraded sandwich beyond the potato salad
Just a couple more tweaks and your potato-salad-topped roast beef sandwich will be tastier than anything from the local deli. Bring in some textural contrast to the soft potatoes and sliced beef with crunchy fried onions or potato chips. Barbecue chips can highlight the cookout vibes, or go with salt and vinegar if it needs some brightness. Pesto, sriracha, and miso are just a few more options from our list of the best ingredients to elevate potato salad.
Looking closer at what would taste great with beef— whether potato salad were involved or not— you can add funky blue cheese, spicy horseradish, or tangy steak sauce. No bun? No problem. Dice the roast beef into a chopped salad out of all your ingredients and fill up a tortilla wrap. And if you're not even at the "using up leftovers" stage of your potato salad journey, spoon it right onto a burger fresh from the cookout grill for a creamy, mouthwatering makeover.