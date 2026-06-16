Top Your Burgers With This Iconic Cookout Side For A Creamy Mouthwatering Makeover

Have you ever put potato salad on a burger? If not, why not? While at first glance it may sound like a curiosity-driven novelty, this is one of those ideas that makes more sense — and becomes more mouthwatering — the longer you think about it. Potato salad is already an iconic cookout side for burgers — particularly as barbecues don't lend themselves well to preparing French fries — and anyone who's ever enjoyed the manifold pleasures of a gravy-dipped Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich knows that foods that go well can often be elevated further by mashing them together between two pieces of bread.

Once you start counting down the ingredients, flavors, and combinations thereof shared by a well-laden burger and a superlative potato salad, the list never ends. Many, for example, wouldn't dream of having either a burger or a potato salad that lacked onions or pickles (though we'll stay out of the debate over whether dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, or pickle relish reigns supreme). A tangy yet creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing works equally well in a potato salad and as a condiment for your burger, or if you're more of a mustard person, imagine topping your patty with a mound of devilled egg potato salad.

The type of cold salad you may be most familiar with from cookouts would provide a pleasing contrast to the hot, seared burger fresh from the grill, but if you prefer to match heat with heat, you could opt for a warm German-style potato salad instead. Moreover, a good potato salad will already be a symphony of different flavors and textures, from sweet to salty, acidic to unctuous, and pretty much the only ones missing if eaten on its own would be the savory meatiness of flame-caramelized beef.