Skip Traditional Chicken Pot Pie For This Flavorful Japanese-Inspired Casserole

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Nothing comforts like a chicken pot pie, and ladling the creamy filling into a casserole dish instead of a pie crust whips up an easy dinner for a weeknight when you need that comfort the most. Amp up the flavor without sacrificing ease by adding some boxed Japanese curry cubes. Japanese-style curry features a toasty blend of spices without too much chili heat. It's made velvety smooth with a savory and slightly sweet roux, and is right at home tucked under a crust made from a store-bought tube of biscuits or crescent rolls.

To make your curry, combine carrots, potatoes, and chicken stock with onions that have had a chance to sweat in a pot. Once the potatoes are soft, add in some shredded rotisserie chicken, or leftover meat from a roast. You could even make the stock for the curry from the stripped chicken's carcass with homemade chicken stock. Finish the casserole filling with some Japanese curry cubes, or S&B Golden Curry Sauce Mix. Once it's thick and fragrant, transfer it to a casserole dish, top with the pre-made, refrigerated dough, and cook in the oven until the casserole top is baked.