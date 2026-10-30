Add This Cozy Flavor To Your Starbucks Matcha Latte For A Cold-Weather Twist

Starbucks ordering tips for the best matcha latte include adding sweeteners and add-ins, but one customization has fans of sweeter drinks changing up their order. Asking baristas to use vanilla bean powder to make a warm matcha latte is a barista-recommended approach, as the ingredient adds a subtle sweetness to the creamy drink and lets the flavor of matcha take center stage.

Instead of the usual three scoops of matcha powder, customers are asking for two and adding one scoop of vanilla bean powder. The sweetened powder is made with sugar, natural flavoring, and specks of dried vanilla bean. Some have used vanilla bean powder when a Starbucks location is out of both Vanilla Cold Foam and Vanilla Syrup. On Reddit, the powder has been likened to Vanilla Sugar, an ingredient associated with Vanilla Bean Frappuccinos. Redditors have tried adding the vanilla bean powder to steamed milk, and those who have tasted it in matcha lattes highly recommend it.