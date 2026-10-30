Packaged deli ham is a solid sandwich staple, but not every brand delivers a true deli experience. We've all had some slices that were overly salty, others that were bland, and some that were just straight-up too processed to even eat straight from the package. But according to our recent ranking of packaged deli ham brands, one grocery store brand stood out above the rest: Trader Joe's. Its Sliced Rosemary Uncured Ham and Sliced Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham both stood out for their distinctive flavors and high-quality texture. Rather than tasting like another generic sandwich meat, these options had a lot more personality at reasonable prices.

The rosemary variety was particularly impressive because of its aromatic, herbaceous flavor and subtle hint of lemony brightness in each bite. That citrusy note kept the ham from tasting too heavy or fatty, and gave it a more complex flavor than the mild sweetness or saltiness often associated with packaged deli meat. Meanwhile, the applewood smoked variety also earned praise for its natural-feeling texture, having that satisfying bounce associated with good deli meat, rather than an overly soft or mushy consistency. A word about the "uncured" label on meat, though: It doesn't mean the ham is necessarily free of curing agents, but rather that they used natural sources of nitrites and nitrates. In this case, Trader Joe's used sea salt and cultured celery juice powder.