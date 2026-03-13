Why 'Uncured' Meats Are Still Technically Cured

There are many wonderful types of cured meats, or meats that have been preserved using salt, nitrites, nitrates, and sugar to extend shelf life and improve texture. But plenty of studies and world health groups classify processed meats as a major carcinogen — and cured meats are nothing if not processed. It's no wonder bacon-lovers and salami enthusiasts have turned to "uncured" meats for a healthier alternative. But here's the thing. In reality, uncured meats are still technically cured; it's just in a slightly different way.

Tasting Table asked Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Girls Can Grill, and a contestant on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," to decipher just what exactly is going on with these terms. "Meat is cured when it's introduced to sodium nitrite or nitrate," Vanover explained. "There are natural and artificial versions of this." Artificially cured meats are manufactured in a lab, where nitrite is added in precise amounts to prevent nasty bacteria like botulism from forming, as well as preserving the color and flavor. But many vegetables are high in nitrates, and it also occurs naturally in our bodies.

Vanover elaborated: "Prague Powders and pink curing salts are artificial cures that are synthetically produced. Some vegetables, like celery and beets, are naturally high in nitrates." In turn, meat can be cured naturally and still be labelled as "uncured" for simply lacking synthetic nitrites.