Is Deli Meat Without Nitrates Actually Better For You?

Have you heard of nitrates? You should have; these molecules led to a link between charcuterie and cancer. After hearing those horror stories, the knee-jerk response is to avoid nitrate-containing deli meats. But, to dig deeper, Tasting Table caught up with Michelle Wallace, the renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. to provide some insight. "Yes, ultimately, it is better to avoid deli meat with added nitrates," she says. "These items will have a more cleaner and natural flavor to them."

Wallace's Instagram is full of southern cooking tips, and by her books, these meats don't deserve a place on your plate. "The deal with nitrates is to ultimately create a product that can safely last longer on the shelf," Wallace elaborates. "Nitrates are used to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and help to prevent spoilage." The molecules play an important role in protecting consumers from bacteria like clostridium botulinum, but that shelf-life extension comes at a cost.

Bizarrely, nitrates are a simple mixture of nitrogen and oxygen. And when found naturally in antioxidant-rich foods like spinach, these are actually healthy, breaking down into circulation-boosting nitric oxide. It's only when broken down without the presence of antioxidants (eg, in our bodies) that these molecules create cancer-causing nitrosamines instead. In other words, deli meat without nitrates is probably better for you.