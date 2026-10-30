Skip The Mix: Give Hot Chocolate A Luxurious Twist Using This Beloved Candy Bar

Whether you prefer a simple marshmallow-topped mug or a thick and luxurious European-style treat, hot chocolate always hits the spot. And with so many brands getting in on the packaged mix game, it's never been easier to whip up a delicious cup of cocoa at home. But if you're really after indulgence, nothing is better than melting the chocolate yourself, and there's one beloved candy bar you need to try it with: Toblerone.

Toblerone bars are made from fine milk chocolate, smooth cocoa butter, and chewy honey and almond nougat. The brand prides itself on its Swiss roots and almost all of the products are still made in the famous chocolate destination. Because the bars contain high-quality, real chocolate, it melts into milk beautifully, providing a richer taste, creamier texture, and a better mouthfeel than hot chocolate mix.

Real chocolate gives hot drinks a much more complex flavor profile and the nougat pieces in Toblerone transform into little caramel-like bites when melted, creating an even more unique experience. The best part? All you have to do is rejig a simple hot chocolate recipe to get started.