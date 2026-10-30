Skip The Mix: Give Hot Chocolate A Luxurious Twist Using This Beloved Candy Bar
Whether you prefer a simple marshmallow-topped mug or a thick and luxurious European-style treat, hot chocolate always hits the spot. And with so many brands getting in on the packaged mix game, it's never been easier to whip up a delicious cup of cocoa at home. But if you're really after indulgence, nothing is better than melting the chocolate yourself, and there's one beloved candy bar you need to try it with: Toblerone.
Toblerone bars are made from fine milk chocolate, smooth cocoa butter, and chewy honey and almond nougat. The brand prides itself on its Swiss roots and almost all of the products are still made in the famous chocolate destination. Because the bars contain high-quality, real chocolate, it melts into milk beautifully, providing a richer taste, creamier texture, and a better mouthfeel than hot chocolate mix.
Real chocolate gives hot drinks a much more complex flavor profile and the nougat pieces in Toblerone transform into little caramel-like bites when melted, creating an even more unique experience. The best part? All you have to do is rejig a simple hot chocolate recipe to get started.
How to make a Toblerone hot chocolate
To make a Toblerone hot chocolate, just chop up a bar and warm up a cup of milk either in a pot or the microwave. Stir the chocolate into the milk while it's hot and combine until melted. Start with a few squares, or triangles, and add more if you want to amp up the flavor. If you like your hot chocolate extra sweet, feel free to add sugar. A little honey would also be delicious, as would a good vanilla extract. Whipped cream is optional, but it will pair nicely, and a sprinkle of salt can really help bring out the flavor notes.
There are also a few different Toblerone flavors you can experiment with. The dark chocolate version will provide a deeper and slightly more bitter cocoa taste, while the white chocolate will lead to a creamier finish. You could try adding some peppermint extract, caramel, or flavored coffee syrups, too. Orange zest brightens up hot chocolate as well and a splash of Grand Marnier is always welcome to booze up your drink. If you want a mocha vibe, add a shot of hot espresso.
Make sure to whisk everything thoroughly. Full-fat milk will also provide the best mouthfeel, and Toblerone needs to be heated low and slow as the chocolate could turn grainy otherwise. Here is everything else you should know about Toblerone, if you want to do more homework ahead of your warming treat.