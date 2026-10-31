For More Flavorful Slow-Cooker Pot Roast, Ditch The Seasoning Packets For Some Italian Flair

As tempting as it might be to reach for the same packets every single time you make slow-cooker pot roast, you can always opt for Italian seasoning instead. With typical seasoning packets, the most you will usually get is a bit of extra saltiness and savoriness, but Italian seasoning offers so much more. The Italian flair will give your pot roast a marvelous flavor complexity.

What is in Italian seasoning? It's comprised of some of the cuisine's most beloved staples, such as dried herbs (like oregano, thyme, basil, rosemary, marjoram, and parsley) — some blends also include ingredients like garlic, onion, black pepper, sage, and paprika. Your pot roast is laced with herby brightness and complexity that lifts the dish from its inherent savory depth. Cutting through the beefy richness is an intricate blend of aroma and spice, fused into both the meat and the gravy.

Pot roast is one of the absolute best ways to use Italian seasoning, and all you need to do is sprinkle it into the pot. As a general rule, add about 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning per pound of meat. This may vary depending on the remaining ingredients in your pot roast and how prominent you want the herbs to be. Alternatively, you can use this blend as part of a dry rub to coat the meat itself.