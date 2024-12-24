Why Italian Seasoning Isn't A Thing In Italy (And Where It Actually Came From)

If you were to take a stab at guessing where Italian seasoning originates from, you'd probably say Italy, right? And you'd be technically correct, though it's a dash more vague than that. It's difficult for historians to pinpoint a specific inception of Italian seasoning. However, it is known that the ancient Romans and other civilizations living in the region we know today as Italy were using herbs, both dried and fresh, in their cooking. It is also certain that they primarily used the herbs naturally growing around them, and many of those herbs are what make up our modern rendition of Italian seasoning. Rosemary, oregano, marjoram, and thyme are all native to the Mediterranean. Basil, however, is actually an herb native to Asia and India and was likely introduced to the region via the spice trade.

It's certainly possible that ancient Romans were using blends of herbs similar to those in the dried Italian seasoning you might have in your pantry now, but it wasn't the bottled, ready-made version. That commercialized blend is more than likely an American invention and was at the very least popularized in American kitchens. So, while we may never know the exact who, when, or why of the Italian seasoning blend that we use so often today, we can at least trace it back to its authentic inspiration.